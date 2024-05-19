Here Are Six Big Instances From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Visit to Nigeria

Here Are Bombshells From the Nigeria Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brief 72-hour visit to Nigeria has captured significant attention. Their activities, including playing volleyball, receiving flowers from a young girl, and visiting local schools to advocate for mental health awareness, were widely covered in the media over the weekend. However, certain aspects of their trip have raised questions. The Sussexes have since returned to the United States after their fast-paced visit to Nigeria. Now that they are back home, let's explore some of the most noteworthy moments from their trip.

1. Royal Family's Opinion

ABC News reported that the images of the ex-royals engaging in various activities grabbed global attention over the weekend. However, former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working Royals. This seems to be a rather strange halfway house. I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the Government will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the Royal Family or Britain on this trip." Indeed, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, also confirmed that the couple was not acting as representatives of the UK during their visit to Nigeria.

2. Markle's Wardrobe Change

According to the Mirror, Markle confessed to changing her style during her trip to Nigeria with her husband Harry in an attempt to blend in better. The Duchess of Sussex briefly parted ways with Harry on Saturday to co-host a panel discussion centered on Women in Leadership. Throughout the day, Markle donned three different outfits for various events. She stunned attendees at the panel event in a striking red maxi dress, crafted ethically by Nigerian designer Orire and priced at under £230. Markle disclosed that opting for the bold dress was a spontaneous decision.

3. Markle Arriving Late

Leaving her husband behind, the mother-of-two took the lead in co-hosting a Women in Leadership event in Nigeria. Despite reportedly arriving an hour late, the Duchess made a memorable entrance with a radiant opening speech. As reported by the Mirror, she said, "I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country… my country. I am just flattered and honored and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived."

4. Harry Left Markle at Unsafe Place

According to the Evening Standard, Harry departed from his wife, Markle, in the Nigerian capital of Abuja to visit a military hospital in a region classified as unsafe by the UK government. The UK Foreign Office provides guidance online regarding such regions. It reads, "FCDO advises against all travel to Kaduna State". The UK Government's site also states, "Banditry and violent attacks are frequent and there is a high threat of kidnap. Incidents of intercommunal violence occur and trains are vulnerable to attack. If you’re travelling in the north-west against FCDO advice, be extremely cautious and monitor local media."

5. Markle's Mother's Day Heartbreak

Markle revealed that she was missing her children on Mother's Day, which she spent in Nigeria this year. Despite being away, the Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion by delivering a speech at the Lagos State Government House on Sunday, according to Page Six. She said, “Today is Mother’s Day [in America]. So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.” During a panel discussion, she also said, "Being a mom has always been a dream of mine and I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children. I love being a mom."

6. Markle's UK Return

Before heading to Nigeria, Harry made a short trip back to the UK to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While Markle didn't accompany him for these engagements, she did visit London before their journey to Africa. However, during her time in the UK, she did not meet with any members of the Royal Family. Additionally, Harry was reportedly not supported by his family, as none of them attended a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, according to the Mirror.