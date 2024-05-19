8 Times The Kardashians Were Exposed By Their Close Former Friends

The Kardashian/Jenner Inner Circle

Several former inner circle members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have come out about their friendships ending with the well-known family, including Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, Joyce Bonelli, and others. The Real Housewives of Miami alumna accused Kanye West in 2020 of severing her connection with Kim Kardashian after ten years. Pippen confessed on the Hollywood Raw podcast, "He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim." To learn more about the disputes inside the Kardashian-Jenner family, scroll down:

1. Taylor Swift

In 2015, Taylor Swift and Kim formed an unexpected relationship, almost five years after West notoriously cut off her victory speech at the 2009 VMAs. However, it didn't take long for them to fall out of favor once again when Kim disclosed a chat between Swift and West on the rapper's 2016 song Famous. Swift, however, countered that she was unaware of the exact sentence, "I made that bitch famous," even though the pair claimed he had permission to rap about Swift. Almost 4 years later the entire phone call came to light and Kim had to face a lot of backlash from the Swifties.

2. Joyce Bonelli

The Kardashian family and their friend Joyce Bonelli, a former cosmetics artist, got into a bit of a fight back in 2018. The Kardashian family ceasing to follow Joyce on Instagram is the sole reason why followers thought there was more to the tale than the termination of a cordial business arrangement. Joyce subsequently clarified to US Weekly, "I definitely have never been fired in my entire life. And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.." People claimed that Joyce attempted to go behind the Kardashian family's back on a business arrangement that may have prevented the Kardashian family from making money, which is why there was ill will between the two.

3. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna's long-running dispute with the Kardashian-Jenner family started when she became close to them while dating rapper Tyga, her ex-boyfriend. Following a brief courtship, the couple brought their son King Cairo Stevenson into the world in October 2012. The drama between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family was fueled by romance rumors that Tyga and Kylie started after their split. Years after calling off her engagement to the rapper, Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in April 2016. Later, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner family because she claimed the Kardashians' influence at E! was the reason for the cancelation of her reality program, Rob & Chyna. She accused Rob of abuse and said that the Kardashians had planned for her to lose her job.

4. Jordyn Woods

When Jordyn Woods met Kylie Jenner in their first year of middle school, about ten years ago, she entered the scene. Woods and Kylie clicked right away and became the ideal best friends. Reports broke in February 2019 claiming that Khloé Kardashian's father, Tristan Thompson, had an affair with Woods, Kylie's longtime closest friend at the time. Woods and the well-known family were damaged by the adultery scandal, which also put a stop to her connection with Kylie who was 22 at the time. Moreover, it caused Khloe, and Thompson to break up. As per US Weekly, the model said in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith that she kissed Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan, at a house party on February 17, she really apologized to the reality star.

5. Stephanie Shepherd

In 2013, Kim hired Stephanie Shepherd as her assistant. However, in November 2017, a source close to the Kardashian family informed People that Shepherd and the reality star decided to split ways professionally after four years of working together. During her November 2023 guest appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Shepherd spoke up about being fired and how they stayed friends. She said, "It was such a huge deal at the time. I mean, fired in the nicest sense of the word. I was crying, she was crying, because we are friends. And honestly, that friendship is really important to both of us."

6. Monica Rose

In 2017, Rose, the stylist for the whole Kardashian/Jenner family, vanished from the family's feed abruptly, leaving speculation in her wake. People reported that Kim said in an interview with Andy Cohen that she severed her relationship with Rose for a different reason than her family. She informed Cohen that there have been rumors circulating that Kim's ex-husband Kanye West hired a whole new crew for her. As reported by US Weekly, the speculations heightened when Khloe Tweeted, "What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?" Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?"

7. Larsa Pippen

A regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Larsa Pippen used to go on pole dancing courses and exotic vacations with the KarJenner family. Rumor has it that Pippen got kicked out by the KarJenners because she had dated Tristan Thompson before he started dating Khloe Kardashian. However, Pippen insisted that it had nothing to do with her past relationships. She told Hollywood Unlocked, "People were DM'ing me ... like, 'Oh, you're no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan. I was like, 'That's not true'." Rather, Pippen has persisted in attributing her falling out with Kim to Kanye West.

8. Brittny Gastineau

Before her marriage to her ex-husband Kris Humphries, Kim and Gastineau had a very close connection, according to the NY Daily News. Kim didn't seem to take the criticism well when Gastineau allegedly voiced her concerns about the connection after Kim announced her engagement. Although Gastineau continued to attend their wedding, Kim is said to have stopped answering her friend's calls after that. However, Gastineau seems to have improved her relationship with the family lately, as seen by her attendance at Kourtney's birthday celebration with Kim in 2017.