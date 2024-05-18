Here’s How Much Money Britney Spears Earned Last Year, Amid Reports of Her Going Broke

Despite constant rumors about Britney Spears facing financial difficulties, the singer earned a staggering amount of $40 million in 2023 alone. This income came from several revenue streams, flaunting her continued relevance and financial prowess in the entertainment industry.

A major portion of Spears’ earnings last year came from her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me. The book sold 1.1 million copies in its first week in the United States. The memoir deals with itself was worth a whopping $15 million, reflecting the public’s enduring fascination with Spears’ life story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

As per Page Six, on top of her memoir, Spears’ collaboration with Elton John on the track Hold Me Closer, released in August 2022, contributed significantly to her income. The song’s success on several music charts and streaming platforms added a considerable amount to her income.

Spears’ fragrances, including her popular Fantasy line, continued to sell well, adding another revenue stream. She also receives royalty from her detailed music catalog, which remains a staple for many fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Contrary to the rumors of financial instability, a source told, “She earned $40 million. There is no issue with money. She buys a lot of clothes online but sticks to affordable clothing.

She isn't buying designer.” Despite this, her spending habits on luxury vacations and occasional last-minute cancellations have raised concerns. Spears’ financial situation has been a topic of discussion since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, as reported by Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

An insider added, “There was a plan in place when Britney's conservatorship ended for her day-to-day life. But no one followed it. The money is going out quickly.” A source added, “She does not have a huge problem when it comes to her financial situation. Britney spends on vacations and the clothes you see her in on Instagram, but that's her prerogative. It's her money. She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore.”

Recent reports revealed a troubling picture, with claims that Spears is experiencing severe mood swings and increasing isolation. In April, an incident at the Chateau Marmont added to the concerns. Spears was seen being escorted barefoot out of the hotel by paramedics, following what she described as an accidental injury while doing cartwheels.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

She later clarified on social media, “Paramedics came to the door illegally and caused this huge scene and it was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice. It is pretty mad but s***t happens. I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s**t actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I'm a grown a** woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don't feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I'm going to treat myself this week !!!”