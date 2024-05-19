Here's Why Lawrence Taylor Became a Trump Supporter Despite Being a Lifelong Democrat

Nearly 40,000 people gathered in Wildwood, New Jersey., for a Donald Trump campaign rally on Saturday, May 11, including one notable spectator, considered by many as the greatest defensive player of all time - Lawrence Taylor. The former sportsperson's presence was instrumental in guiding the New York Giants to two Super Bowl triumphs while based in East Rutherford, showcasing both his remarkable talent and the challenges he faced throughout his NFL journey.

"I just wanted to say I grew up a Democrat and I've always been a Democrat until I met this man right here," the 65-year-old former NFLer told Trump supporters at a campaign event along the Jersey Shore on Saturday, May 11. "He will not have to worry nobody in my family ever voting for a Democrat again," he added according to Townhall. The exact timing of his initial encounter with Trump remains uncertain, but it's worth noting that the real estate mogul owned a USFL team in the 1980s, which shared a stadium with Taylor's New York Giants. With two Super Bowl triumphs, he clinched the 1986 MVP title to his name. Additionally, he holds the esteemed position as the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, a record that encompasses his impressive 9½ sacks from his rookie season, before sacks were officially recorded as a statistic.

Taylor was joined by former player Otis Anderson. Anderson shared his opinion saying, "Don't you just love that guy? I tell you it has been a very exciting day. You guys, not one person left here. You're still here yelling and screaming," as he referred to the former President Trump. Since retiring from football, Taylor has remained visible in the public eye, showcasing his versatility by appearing on ABC's Dancing With the Stars in 2009 and sharing the screen with Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday in 1999. An enthusiastic golfer, Taylor has frequented several of Trump’s country clubs and was featured on the company’s Facebook page alongside Anderson at Mar-a-Lago in 2021.

"I've always been a Democrat, until I met this man right here."



"I've always been a Democrat, until I met this man right here." pic.twitter.com/DV9BdTRDcZ — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 12, 2024

Taylor also participated in Trump’s Fabulous World of Golf, a Golf Channel series that aired for two seasons. One memorable episode featured Taylor and San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice. The former UNC star overcame issues related to substance abuse and legal difficulties back in his peak years according to Daily Mail. Through his dedication to personal growth and improvement, he has fought difficult circumstances with determination. While setbacks like a 2009 hit-and-run incident occurred, he's focused on moving forward positively.

Lawrence Taylor is a registered sex offender. It makes sense now why he supports Trump. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 12, 2024

Despite his past legal troubles, including misdemeanor charges and probation, Taylor has remained visible in the public sphere since retiring. However, Taylor's past cases against women did not go unnoticed by netizens as they accounted him for his past actions and related them to his changing political stance.