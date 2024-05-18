North West Attends a Basketball Game With Mom Kim Kardashian, Gets Slammed for Being Too ‘Privileged’

On Wednesday, May 15, North West, 10, and her mom, Kim Kardashian, 43, were spotted courtside at a Los Angeles Sparks basketball game. North wore her hair in a half-up style, adding curly, honey-blonde hair extensions. As reported by The Sun, Kardashian shared stories of their fun outing on her Instagram handle, which didn't sit well with netizens online.

Never know who you’ll see courtside in LA 🤩@kimkardashian is here with North West to catch a lil' WNBA Tip-Off Action 🏀 pic.twitter.com/9OIAx9EgI2 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 16, 2024

In the stories, captioned, "Fun night with my Northie," Kardashian's eldest daughter carried a black snakeskin purse and sported a black leather jacket with pink sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Kardashian wore a spaghetti strap tank top with mom jeans to match her daughter's all-black ensemble. In terms of her makeup, she went for a natural look but spiced it up with some subtle orange eye shadow. The mother-daughter made identical duck expressions, as they posed for pictures.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA



As per the outlet, during the game, the Skims mogul even got the opportunity to bring North and her friend inside the locker room. The girls along with Kardashian, grinned and held up their new jerseys alongside Cameron Brink and her teammates.

Fans immediately blasted North for being too 'privileged' on social media. A user sarcastically added, "Nice to see the underprivileged getting a cool opportunity like this." Chiming in, another user echoed, "Just what America is dying to see, a Kartrashian getting special privileges for nothing other than being famous." Others too reiterated similar concerns, "...some entitled parent and kid that doesn’t even watch the game."

The outing came in the light of Kardashian previously having collaborated on a project for her Fits Everybody line, with Brink and other WNBA players. Additionally, Skims is the WNBA's official underwear partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The backlash was however not a solitary occurrence. In April, Kardashian posted photographs with the caption, "North." Critics attacked the reality star in the comments section, accusing her of 'forcing' North to be her personal photographer.

A user commented, "I’m Just Gonna Assume That One Ya Kids Takes Your Pics." Another user mocked her parenting style and added, "Moms, why do we need kids to take photos of you all dressed up to go out looking like h**s...kids grow up all messed up."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The mother-daughter excursion comes after Tom Brady's recent parenting remarks about Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, during his celebrity roast on Netflix, which caught Kardashian off guard. "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight...not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad," the former NFL star said.

Kardashian maintained a stiff smile, cautious not to lower her guard as the cameras panned to capture her reaction. Other than North, the HULU star shares Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West with the Donda rapper.