Melania Once Starred in an Ad Swapping Her Brain With a Duck's, and This is How Trump Reacted

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, once grabbed the limelight in a rather unusual way: by starring in an advertisement where her brain was swapped with that of a duck. This quirky commercial, produced by insurance company Aflac, not only flaunted Melania’s sense of humor but also drew attention to the benefits of Aflac’s services.

Donald Trump, her husband and the 45th President, once proudly mentioned this ad during a meeting with Aflac representatives in the White House, highlighting Melania’s versatility beyond her role as First Lady. The advert, dating back to 2005, gained renewed interest when a representative from Aflac visited the Oval Office to discuss the company’s response to tax cuts. As a token of appreciation, the representative presented Trump with socks featuring Aflac’s iconic duck mascot.

As per Mirror, Trump, in his classic demeanor, brought up Melania’s involvement in the memorable commercial. He said, "Your chairman I know very well, and he'd done a fantastic job. He actually, a long time ago hired my wife to do a big commercial. You know that, right? An Aflac commercial. I think it was a successful commercial too."

In the advertisement titled Experiment, Melania played the role of a subject in a mad scientist’s laboratory. Strapped to a table alongside a duck, she became part of a weird brain-swapping experiment. The professor’s goal, as explained to his assistant, was to merge Melania’s voice with the duck's to promote Aflac’s benefits with a touch of ‘sex appeal.’

As per the reports in People, the person in the ad was seen saying, "We'll take the voice of this lovely woman and put it into this duck.” To which his sidekick exclaims, “What? Why?" The professor replied, "To tell the world of the benefits of Aflac - with sex appeal." His sidekick exclaimed, "Brilliant sir," Then, in the next scene, the duck was seen saying, "If you're hurt and can't work, Aflac can help pay your bills with cash." The humorous tone of the ad resonated well with the audience, making it a successful commercial for Aflac.

Donald’s pride in Melania’s commercial stint also reflected their relationship dynamics at the time. Amid rumors and allegations surrounding their marriage, Trump's acknowledgment of Melania's achievements in the entertainment industry presented a supportive facet of their partnership. Back then, she also shared, “He’s a real pro. He made me feel very comfortable. I love the Aflac commercials. They’re really funny. I thought, what better way to do my first big commercial than with one of America’s top icons, the Aflac duck.” Melania’s involvement in the Aflac commercial became a talking point, especially as it resurfaced in the middle of other public appearances and controversies surrounding the Trump administration.