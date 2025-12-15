News

Kash Patel Fires FBI Whistleblower Reinstated by Trump — Critics Respond Fiercely

Published on: December 15, 2025 at 8:41 AM ET

Kash Patel cites Steve Friend's poor judgement as one of the many reasons to fire him.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Steve Friend fired again by Kash Patel
Kash Patel fires FBI informant Steve Friend after his fiery remarks | Cover Image Source: (L) Gege Skidmore (R) Fox News

FBI Director Kash Patel fired popular whistleblower Steve Friend, who was reinstated by President Donald Trump after being dismissed during former President Joe Biden’s administration. In a surprising turn of events, the former FBI informant was terminated after his scathing remarks against his boss during an episode of a former-FBI agent, Kyle Seraphin’s podcast.

History repeated itself when Friend criticized the FBI director, commenting on his “executive leadership.” The whistleblower made an appearance on Seraphin’s podcast on December 5, 2025, to discuss the DC Pipe Bomb investigation findings. Friend and Seraphin discussed the FBI’s findings on the suspect and case, and analyzed Patel’s address (among others) about the same.

Friend has been known to throw shade on other political figures, including Trump, discussing their political judgment in scenarios and cases. Professionally, delivering some harsh remarks about his boss wasn’t very prudent for Friend. The whistleblower reportedly dissed the FBI director’s decisions and statements from the Pipe Bomb case, urging Patel to pray to his God to “save him from his (Friend’s) wrath.”

The former FBI whistleblower warned, “You better pray to Gaia or Vishnu or whatever your maker is, that the real Steve Friend is never in a position to be an instrument of God’s wrath.” Friend continued to throw shade at his boss for allegedly covering up facts of the case.

The clip of him throwing shade at Patel went viral after the video was posted on Seraphin’s podcast, with many reposting it on X. Naturally, Patel responded, but instead of possibly instigating an online feud or dismissing claims made against him by Friend, he issued a public statement, firing the whistleblower.

Taking to X, Patel’s lengthy letter addressed the comments made by the whistleblower and highlighted Friend’s “poor judgment” in this case. After announcing Friend’s dismissal, Patel claimed, “You have demonstrated unprofessional conduct and poor judgment.” The statement also mentioned all the duties Friend was relieved from while highlighting the scrutiny he faced for commenting against the Director of the FBI.

While he did face the consequences of talking against his boss, it doesn’t look like netizens or former colleagues of his were completely on board with Patel’s decision to relieve Friend. Patel’s formal notice about Friend’s dismissal was re-shared several times on X, turning the heads of many netizens.

Reposting the statement, Seraphin also commented on Patel’s decision to fire the renowned whistleblower. Rebuking Patel’s decision to make the Pipe bomber story “worse,” Seraphin sarcastically wrote, “Oh, I know! I’ll fire @RealStevefriend even though I haven’t re-hired him yet! Hmm. I’ll PRETEND re-hire him, and THEN fire him.

Similarly, Pod Force One host Miranda Devine also showed her support for Friend amid his dismissal by “vouching for his integrity,” slamming Patel’s decision. Likewise, many netizens vouched for Friend and questioned his firing.

Despite being fired by Patel, the former whistleblower continues to highlight political issues and advocate for his alleged unjust firing on X. Patel is yet to respond to the recent backlash and Friend’s comments since being dismissed.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *