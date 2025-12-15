Kash Patel Fires FBI Whistleblower Reinstated by Trump — Critics Respond Fiercely

FBI Director Kash Patel fired popular whistleblower Steve Friend, who was reinstated by President Donald Trump after being dismissed during former President Joe Biden’s administration. In a surprising turn of events, the former FBI informant was terminated after his scathing remarks against his boss during an episode of a former-FBI agent, Kyle Seraphin’s podcast.

History repeated itself when Friend criticized the FBI director, commenting on his “executive leadership.” The whistleblower made an appearance on Seraphin’s podcast on December 5, 2025, to discuss the DC Pipe Bomb investigation findings. Friend and Seraphin discussed the FBI’s findings on the suspect and case, and analyzed Patel’s address (among others) about the same.

The FBI Director should be more concerned about his agency arresting the wrong suspect in the J6 pipe bombing case than retaliating against me for pointing out they didn’t. pic.twitter.com/28t6Ncwmfc — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) December 14, 2025

Friend has been known to throw shade on other political figures, including Trump, discussing their political judgment in scenarios and cases. Professionally, delivering some harsh remarks about his boss wasn’t very prudent for Friend. The whistleblower reportedly dissed the FBI director’s decisions and statements from the Pipe Bomb case, urging Patel to pray to his God to “save him from his (Friend’s) wrath.”

The former FBI whistleblower warned, “You better pray to Gaia or Vishnu or whatever your maker is, that the real Steve Friend is never in a position to be an instrument of God’s wrath.” Friend continued to throw shade at his boss for allegedly covering up facts of the case.

The clip of him throwing shade at Patel went viral after the video was posted on Seraphin’s podcast, with many reposting it on X. Naturally, Patel responded, but instead of possibly instigating an online feud or dismissing claims made against him by Friend, he issued a public statement, firing the whistleblower.

Hero FBI whistleblower @RealStevefriend has been fired by @FBIDirectorKash.

I can vouch for Steve’s integrity, having known him since he blew the whistle on J6 excesses and other FBI malfeasance under Biden and Wray.

Steve has been pushed past breaking point, after waiting out… pic.twitter.com/FrO2IvHT4e — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 13, 2025

Taking to X, Patel’s lengthy letter addressed the comments made by the whistleblower and highlighted Friend’s “poor judgment” in this case. After announcing Friend’s dismissal, Patel claimed, “You have demonstrated unprofessional conduct and poor judgment.” The statement also mentioned all the duties Friend was relieved from while highlighting the scrutiny he faced for commenting against the Director of the FBI.

While he did face the consequences of talking against his boss, it doesn’t look like netizens or former colleagues of his were completely on board with Patel’s decision to relieve Friend. Patel’s formal notice about Friend’s dismissal was re-shared several times on X, turning the heads of many netizens.

Imagine @FBIDirectorKash wondering… can I make this autistic brony pipe-bomber story any worse…? “Oh! I know. I’ll fire @RealStevefriend even though I haven’t re-hired him yet! Hmm. I’ll PRETEND re-hire him, and THEN fire him. And I’ll leak to @CaitlinDoornbos.” pic.twitter.com/GqUSJFB8dL — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) December 13, 2025

Reposting the statement, Seraphin also commented on Patel’s decision to fire the renowned whistleblower. Rebuking Patel’s decision to make the Pipe bomber story “worse,” Seraphin sarcastically wrote, “Oh, I know! I’ll fire @RealStevefriend even though I haven’t re-hired him yet! Hmm. I’ll PRETEND re-hire him, and THEN fire him.

Similarly, Pod Force One host Miranda Devine also showed her support for Friend amid his dismissal by “vouching for his integrity,” slamming Patel’s decision. Likewise, many netizens vouched for Friend and questioned his firing.

Despite being fired by Patel, the former whistleblower continues to highlight political issues and advocate for his alleged unjust firing on X. Patel is yet to respond to the recent backlash and Friend’s comments since being dismissed.