Trump Reveals Bizarre Reason Don Jr. Would Skip His Funeral—“He’d Rather Be in the Jungle”

Although both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the president’s elder sons, have taken control of his businesses, Eric appears to be more interested in managing them. Don Jr. is more at home in the jungle, and even his father knows that.

Donald Trump was recently addressing the nation during Christmas festivities when he discussed the memoir by James J. Jones, Venom and Valor. In this memoir, Jones, in addition to describing his difficult childhood and the path that led him to work at the White House, also talks about being bitten by a snake in the Amazon.

The president mused that his eldest son, Don Jr., would be too busy killing animals to spare much time for mourning. https://t.co/nnnRhyR1dq — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2025

President Trump was marveling at the book and Jones’s experience when he said that “Wildlife always wins.” The phrase felt surreal, coming from a man who has built a concrete jungle in New York and has said he finds the sounds of construction soothing.

However, the comment referred to Trump talking about his eldest son and his namesake, Don Jr, who is a known hunter.

“I’m saying this for my son, by the way, because I have a son who would rather be in the jungle than any place on earth.”

Trump called Don Jr a man who prefers jungles, and to underscore his point, even gave the example that when his time comes, one can expect Don Jr. to hang around for two days. Trump said, “When I kick the bucket someday, I figure—I think he’ll be here for about two days. He’ll go and pay his respects, and we’ll say, “Where’s Don?” He’d rather be in some jungle, some—and he’s a really good hunter. But remember this. Wildlife always wins, unfortunately, in this case.”

President Donald Trump joked Sunday that his own son, Donald Trump Jr., would prefer to be “in some jungle” hunting than attend his memorial “when I kick the bucket someday,” while also issuing his son a warning that “wildlife always wins.” pic.twitter.com/StXGwEiBhl — PEER COMMUNITY HUB, Our Empowerment Zone! 🇨🇦✌️ (@p_communityhub) December 14, 2025

Using his own death to make a point felt gloomy, even for a 79-year-old president. However, one can assume that thoughts of mortality have become more real for the aging president and as they often do with age, he is wondering about his ultimate demise.

Recently, Trump also talked about going to heaven, though he said he was unsure whether he would make it to the pearly gates.

“I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.” He also wondered publicly, “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me into heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

Donald Trump Jr. may not have made any plans as to how he will mourn his father when the time comes, but it appears President Trump is not expecting much from his eldest son.

Prosecutors in Venice have initiated a criminal investigation into Donald Trump Jr.’s hunting party concerning a recent duck hunting trip, as reported by a regional daily newspaper in Italy on Tuesday. The probe revolves around whether Trump Jr. or his associates killed a… pic.twitter.com/eGrL5GNkWv — 𓂀 𝕋𝔼𝔸ℍ 𓂀 (@TeahCartel) February 19, 2025

While one can say that’s disheartening, others might see it as a father who is well aware of his children’s behavior and has made peace with it.

However, no one would want to see Don Jr. back in the jungle, especially with wildlife activities, as Jr is known to kill endangered species, and it won’t go down well with people who have dedicated their lives to saving them.

Maybe Trump Jr. would be better mourning his father in the city itself, for everyone’s peace of mind