FBI Director Kash Patel Sparks MAGA Outrage Over Brown University Shooting Response — “Why Are You Being So Tight-Lipped?”

Trigger Warning: The following article mentions details about a devastating shooting incident.

MAGA supporters are upset over FBI Director Kash Patel’s handling of the investigation into a deadly shooting incident at the prestigious Brown University, arguing he has been too slow to identify the suspect now in custody.

The backlash follows a tragic mass shooting that occurred inside a classroom at Brown University’s Barus and Holley engineering building around 4 p.m. on December 13, 2025.

According to Fox News, two students were killed, and at least nine others were injured in the incident. The suspect, who was taken into custody, is believed to be in his 30s.

According to officials, he was dressed in all black and was spotted leaving the building on foot. The man reportedly fired more than 40 rounds from a 9mm handgun, causing panic as the shots rang out.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley later announced that the person of interest taken into custody will be released. Details about the individual’s identity have not been disclosed. “We will be releasing the person of interest who had been detained earlier today,” he said.

“We know that this is likely to cause fresh anxiety for our community. And we want to reiterate what we said earlier, which remains true… we have not received any credible or specific threats to the Providence community,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Kash Patel also took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the incident. “The FBI’s victim specialists are fully integrating with our partners to provide resources to victims and survivors of this horrific violence. This FBI will continue an all out 24/7 campaign until justice is fully served,” he wrote.

An update on the @FBI response at Brown University:@FBIBoston established a command post to intake, develop and analyze leads, and run them to ground. We activated the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, to provide critical geolocation capabilities. As a result, early… pic.twitter.com/KONDEbrduR — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 14, 2025



However, the FBI director’s public update and response to the shooting sparked immediate backlash. Dozens of far-right, pro-Trump social media accounts criticized the team for the lack of transparency about the person involved.

Reports by The Daily Beast indicate people questioning why authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or additional video footage, despite Brown University’s extensive security camera network.

“Why are you being so tight-lipped about the shooter’s identity and nationality?” one self-described “America First” account wrote. “Why does it feel like violence is out of control, and why aren’t you getting ahead of it?”

Why are you being so tight lipped about the identity & nationality of the shooter? Brown University has cameras everywhere. Why is there so little video footage of the shooter? Why does it seem like violence is rampant right now & how are you getting out ahead of it? — CHAOS (@CHAOS_dad20) December 14, 2025



Another MAGA supporter called out Patel’s team and wrote, “Tens of millions supported you, but we’re tired of not holding the so-called Deep State accountable.”

Director Patel, tens of millions of us have supported you at the highest level but we are extremely disappointed in the results after almost a year. We are tired of not going after the big players from the Deep State. We know who they are. Stop partying in Qatari and do your job! — Son of Liberty ❤️🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@SonofLibertySA) December 14, 2025



Since taking over as FBI director in February, Kash Patel has faced persistent criticism from some right-wing supporters over his leadership skills. MAGA supporters, and critics in general have labeled him “Keystone Kash,” a mocking reference to silent-film-era police officers.

Patel and the FBI’s credibility also came under scrutiny a few months ago when MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025.

A few weeks back, during an interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Patel was asked if TPUSA (Turning Point USA) was involved in the assassination of Kirk, who founded the organization at 18.

“We’re not done yet,” Patel said response while America continued to mourn the young leader’s loss. Kirk’s wife, Erika, has taken over as the CEO of TPUSA after his death.

Meanwhile, Brown University has postponed all remaining classes and exams for the semester following the shooting. Students described enduring hours-long lockdowns as police conducted sweeps of campus buildings.

The FBI said geolocation technology helped locate the person of interest, though officials have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or motive.

US President Donald Trump highlighted multiple deadly incidents on Sunday, including the mass shooting at Brown University, a Hanukkah-related attack in Australia, and the killing of three Americans in Syria. He offered condolences to the victims and their families and showcased his concerns over what he described as “antisemitic violence abroad.”