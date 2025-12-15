MSNBC Host Just Did What Donald Trump Hates the Most – and It’s the Most Subtle Takedown Yet

Donald Trump does not like to be compared to his predecessors, especially those he truly despises. However, the POTUS couldn’t stop MS Now host Eugene Daniels from doing the very thing he hates. The comparison came during MSNBC‘s The Weekend Show, when the Republican President was very awkwardly likened to Jimmy Carter.

While speaking with Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean from Pennsylvania, Daniels presented footage drawing a harsh comparison between Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter. It was quite damaging for the POTUS, to say the least.

Recently, Donald Trump faced much criticism from various programs, which took jabs at him for his reaction to the shooting at Brown University. His “prayers” were criticized as a “laughable” response to the horrifying incident. However, Eugene Daniels slammed Trump for a completely different issue.

The MS Now host discussed the POTUS’s reaction to the rising inflation and the soon-to-expire Affordable Care Act. Daniels pointed out that Trump’s characterization of the affordability issue as a “Democrat hoax” reminded him of Jimmy Carter, as the former President also had a similar reaction to Americans’ suffering.

President Trump: “You get energy prices down, which we’re doing, with again, the greatest amount of drilling, the greatest amount of fuel being produced right now in our country than ever before, by far…When energy comes down, your other prices come down too.” pic.twitter.com/zNxxMTRa1U — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) December 12, 2025

During the program, Daniels presented footage of the Republican POTUS discussing energy prices at the White House this week. “I inherited, very simply, the highest prices in history, and I’m bringing them down really fast, led by energy,” said Trump, as reported by the Mirror US.

“And when energy comes down, everything else comes down, but I’ve only been here a short while, and we gave them a beautiful thing, and they destroyed it,” added Donald Trump. Then the host proceeded to play footage of Jimmy Carter, where he addressed rising energy prices in a similar manner by asking Americans to consume less.

“All of us must learn to waste less energy. Simply by keeping your thermostats, for instance, at 65 degrees in the daytime and 55 degrees at night, we could save half the current shortage of natural gas,” Carter said at that time.

Apparently, affordability and the cost of groceries is also a hoax. Trump is ruining America pic.twitter.com/IBJCciHLZ3 — Bill wolf (@Wwolfhunt) December 15, 2025

There’s no way that I or anyone else in the government can solve our problems if you are not willing to help,” said Carter. Presenting the two pieces of footage, Daniels commented, “Telling people they have to do something in order to fix their own problems only goes so far. We’ve seen presidents try this over and over again.”

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean added, “President Trump’s version of it is to call it a hoax and a con job, so there’s a little bit of difference in that. In my district and throughout Pennsylvania, this is not landing well at all.”

She added, “The price of electricity will be – is already up 15%. Add that to the price of groceries, add that to our problem with healthcare, that Republicans are just so inept and unable to deal with. Affordability is a big problem.”