Police Announcement in Ex-Prince Andrew Case Leaves Virginia Giuffre’s Family in Limbo

Trigger Warning: The article contains details about abuse.

When Virginia Giuffre came forward to describe what happened to her after she was lured into s– offender Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking operation as a teenager, the world was left in shock. Her story sparked extreme outrage as the names of several influential people allegedly emerged on the Epstein list.

As the controversy around the Epstein files began, several influential names like former President Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew were said to be part of the list. People pressured the Trump administration to release the files immediately, and the British Royal family was also dragged into the subject because of Prince Andrew.

According to the latest reports from PEOPLE, British police have confirmed they will not take any further action against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following recent allegations that he once allegedly asked a Metropolitan Police close protection officer to obtain personal information about his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

In a statement released over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said it reviewed claims that Andrew requested background checks on Virginia Giuffre in 2011. Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott stated that the review “did not identify any additional evidence of criminal behavior or misconduct.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Marriott added that police have received no new information that would justify reopening the case and, as a result, no further action will be taken. In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a s-xual assault lawsuit against the former Prince, alleging that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to engage in intense s-xual acts with Andrew on multiple occasions when she was 17.

Giuffre sadly passed away in April 2025 at the age of 41 while she was trying to get justice for whatever she went through as a naive teenager who was tricked into the dirty business of trafficking. It is alleged that Prince Andrew was receiving taxpayer-funded police protection at the time.

The controversial figure has allegedly provided the department with Virginia Giuffre’s Social Security number and date of birth, and asked that information be used to look into her background. The emails were reportedly sent shortly before a photograph of Andrew with a teenage Giuffre surfaced publicly in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7NEWS Australia (@7newsaustralia)

Furthermore, according to the BBC, Prince Andrew had been in touch with Epstein longer than he had admitted. The court documents from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show one message from a “member of the British Royal Family” to Epstein: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

Another one from February 27, 2011, shows Epstein telling the Prince: “Jes Staley will be in London on next Tuesday afternoon, if you have time.” The royal responded: “Jes is coming on 1st March or next week?”

Insiders revealed that the threats and the Epstein controversy have been a significant blow to the royal family and their decades of prestige. Even Prince William reportedly did not hesitate to distance himself from his uncle as the mounting details of the trafficking racket came forward.

Meanwhile, as Prince Andrew was kept under investigation due to the series of claims, in October, King Charles officially stripped Andrew of his royal titles and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge. Virginia Giuffre’s new memoir, titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice”, was released on October 21.

It almost feels darkly poetic.

Virginia Giuffre (just a girl when he first violated her) reportedly died by suicide earlier this year.

Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, comes out Oct 21. Let his crown rot under the weight of the truth he tried to bury with wealth and privilege.

Let… pic.twitter.com/Zf0f3QPmhZ — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) October 18, 2025

It contains extensive details about the late victim’s life and how she and many other young, beautiful, and innocent girls were heavily exploited. The entire trap of convincing these girls to be a part of the “big life,” which looked like glamour served on a platter, was based on severe emotional manipulation, control, and scrutiny.

Giuffre’s book reveals how Epstein’s abuse tactics operated like a pyramid scheme. The book is available at major retailers.