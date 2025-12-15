Donald Trump Planning Sweeping Pardons for His Inner Circle Before Leaving Office – Calls It a “Good Idea”

Donald Trump might be planning to use his presidential pardons for his administration members before his term ends. Despite the criminal allegation and investigation, Trump considers it to be a great idea to pardon policymakers, federal appointees, aides and advisors under his administration. Three insiders have confirmed that he plans to pardon “inner circle,” calling it a “good idea.”

So far, the whole list for pardons hasn’t been revealed, but it might include advisors such as Stephen Miller, who created Trump’s immigration roadmap. He has been responsible for ICE detention centers’ expansion and deportations. Meanwhile, he has received flak from several politicians, and people have protested against it.

Trump reportedly intends to act in line with Biden’s approach to clemency. He pardoned several family members even minutes before Trump’s inauguration. So nothing will stop Trump from doing the same.

As Pete Hegseth faces increasing calls to resign for his illegal strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, sources tell us Trump has already been discussing preemptively pardoning officials he thinks may be criminally investigated once Democrats gain power.https://t.co/I9lzymN2ub — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) December 13, 2025



Biden pardoned his own son Hunter so he was free from the from legal battles in future during the Trump administration. After Biden’s autopen controversy, the pardons were considered to be invalid. Trump said he would invalidate pardons issued under Biden, but they remain valid under U.S. law.

Trump’s reasons for pardons may be to avoid a criminal contempt inquiry for using the Alien Enemies Act over deportations. Moreover, Pete Hegseth is under war crimes charges for ordering a second strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean.

Trump has granted clemency to roughly 1,600 individuals connected to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. If we compare it to Biden, he pardoned in 4,2,45 acts in his term of four years. Most of these were given in the last year.

It’s not just about the disturbing size of his pardons list, but his motives behind it: attention, loyalty enforcement, narrative control, and personal benefit…political, legal, and financial.

Leverage is part of it, but the ecosystem is transactional. Mercy’s not the driver. pic.twitter.com/257jjcsAm2 — JZ Murdock-Writer/Filmmaker (@jzmurdock) December 8, 2025



White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson revealed in a statement how Biden gave pardons to his family, including “Corrupt Hunter Biden and Anthony Fauci.” Jackson hinted Joe might know something that others don’t, and he owes all Americans answers.

Trump has already used clemency in a large number compared to any past president. The current trend suggests he will be doing it even more to prevent legal conflicts for his close ones.