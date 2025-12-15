Russia’s Mysterious Radio Sends Cryptic Message After Years of Silence — and It Has Sparked World War III Fears

The Russian doomsday radio has sparked renewed fears of World War 3 after the station sent chilling code word messages again this week. This radio station has primarily been releasing a buzzing sound since the 70s.

The same 4625 kHz monotone signal has been sent since the Cold War; however, once in a while, the buzzing sound is disrupted with vague, mysterious words and codes. These codes do not make sense when heard, but may have a deeper meaning for those they’re intended for.

Many people have labeled this as Putin’s propaganda to keep people in fear or mislead them. The code words and phrases from the Russian doomsday radio last anywhere from one to 1.2 seconds. Then the same messages repeat from 21-34 times per minute.

‘ZOO’ — Russia’s Doomsday Radio reacts to US-Ukraine talks in Miami What’s rare is that a second coded message, ‘Plushovvod,’ came immediately after Many believe the Cold War-era radio activates only during major global events, possibly as part of a Dead Hand fail-safe pic.twitter.com/857leAeb05 — RT (@RT_com) December 1, 2025

There are several conspiracy theories around these repeated code words, but no confirmation from the Kremlin has been released. One major theory reveals that these code words are messages for the Russian army or even spies.

An expert from City University London has weighed in with his own speculation. David Stupples told Popular Mechanics, “If it is the Russian government, it wouldn’t be for peaceful purposes. They may be just reserving the channel for air defence or some form of defence.”

The UVB-76 radio usually broadcasts a buzzing sound at its set frequency, but it creates more tension geopolitically when it randomly starts sending signals. Some of the words sent on April 15 include ‘Neptune’, ‘Foxcloak’, ‘Nootabu’, and ‘Thymus’.

After that, the station broadcast codes like NZHTI 89905 and BLEFOPUF 4097 5573. This was right before Putin and Donald Trump’s call. The recent signals broadcast on Dec. 8 and 10 include words — ‘FRIGORIA’, ‘PABODOLL’, ‘PEPPER SHAKER’, and ‘TRANSFER.’ The words are placed in a vague order, and no one has been able to decode them.

‼️🇷🇺”Spinobaz,” “Pabodoll”: Messages from the “Doomsday Radio Station” frightened the West ▪️”The Russian radio station UVB-76, also known as the “Doomsday Radio Station,” has sent up to 15 cryptic messages over the past week, raising fears of a possible third world war,” the… pic.twitter.com/7GybFkuuzT — Aleksey Berezutski 🇷🇺🎖 (@aleksbrz11) December 14, 2025

This has led to fresh fears of World War 3. There was also music in these broadcasts that is speculated to be played in Morse code and may have a broader application. This message comes right after Mark Rutte, NATO chief, warned the member states could be Russia’s next target.

He said, “I fear that too many [NATO members] are quietly complacent.” He then explained that not everyone understands the urgency and thinks the time is on their side. Rutte urged timely action, “Allied defence spending and production must rise rapidly. Our armed forces must have what they need to keep us safe.” Meanwhile, the Kremlin has called Rutte irresponsible.