Cindy Kimberly Looks Smoking Hot In Winter Jacket & Skimpy Black Booty Shorts

Model Cindy Kimberly took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to post a new photo in which she flaunted her stunning figure in a winter jacket and tiny booty shorts.

The fluffy down jacket was a light blue in color and featured a thick collar around the neck to protect against the cold. The coat ended at the top of the model’s hips, showing off her barely covered lower half. Cindy wore a pair of super-tight black booty shorts with the name of the brand, Alo Yoga, written in white lettering across one thigh. They contoured to the curves of her hips and extended to just below her pelvis and backside, leaving the length of her toned legs exposed.

Cindy completed the outfit with a pair of white socks and white Nike sneakers. She wore her long, dark tresses loose and flowing from a part down the middle of her scalp.

The double-snap post consisted of the same photo taken at different angles. Within the photo, Cindy was pictured five times as she posed in a variety of positions. In the forefront of the frame, she sat with one leg bent in front of her and the other twisted behind her so she could grab her foot with one hand. She left the other hand resting on her knee and gazed with her lips slightly parted toward the camera. In the upper-right section of the snap, she stood with her feet spread as she bent over to one side and placed her hands on her shin. The pose drew attention to her long legs and shapely backside.

Another position featured Cindy stretching one leg out to the side. In the upper-left section of the frame, she rolled onto her back and pushed her hips up toward the ceiling with her hands while extending her legs over her head. In this particular shot, Cindy didn’t appear to be wearing the shorts, and her lower half appeared completely exposed.

In the caption of the post, Cindy explained that she carried out a self-shoot for the activewear brand. She added that she loves taking photos. Her followers gave the photoshoot plenty of love, leaving close to 300,000 likes and over 500 comments within the first day.

“You’re pretty damn good at it,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment, referencing Cindy’s caption.

“And we love seeing your photos, what a doll,” another adoring fan commented.

“You are so pretty,” one more follower chimed in.