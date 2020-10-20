Lyna Perez Tugs On Skimpy Bikini Top In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Tuesday, October 20, American model Lyna Perez made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing post for her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing in the rain on a wet cement pathway in between green foliage. A small brown dog can be seen standing in front of what appears to be a large house in the background.

Lyna flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy green bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a knotted bandeau top and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. Her ample cleavage, flat midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the black-ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks in a straight, sleek style with a deep middle part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white, which beautifully complemented her tan skin.

For the photo, Lyna faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She crossed her legs, as she tugged on her top with both of her hands. The model focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower Lyna with compliments in the comments section. While some commenters simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Probably your best ever pic!!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You look gorgeous,” remarked another follower, along with a heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji.

“No words can describe your beauty absolutely flawless,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lyna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post risque content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, earlier this week she uploaded a picture, in which she opted to forgo wearing a top. She did, however, have on sheer white pants. That suggestive snap has received more than 160,000 likes and 7,000 comments since it was shared.