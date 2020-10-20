Emma Roberts Reveals Her Mom Accidentally Outed Her Pregnancy On Instagram: ‘I Blocked Her At One Point’

Emma Roberts revealed she temporarily blocked her mom on Instagram after she accidentally outed her pregnancy. The actor explained she intended to keep her pregnancy “pretty low key” in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, but noted that unfortunately her mother had other ideas.

“Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination. She definitely spilled the beans. [Buying her an iPhone was] the worst thing I ever did,” she said.

Emma, 29 — who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 36 — told the host that her pregnancy news was originally broken by a tabloid, which her mom Kelly Cunningham took to mean her daughter had publicly confirmed the news.

“It led to interacting with my fans and just thanking them for all their pregnancy wishes. It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her. I couldn’t call her or attack her,” Emma joked. “She was like, “Thank you so much for the well-wishes! We’re so excited.” It was endless. My friends were sending me screen grabs. It was unbelievable.”

“When I said to her, “Mom, you revealed my pregnancy.” She goes, “Emma, you announced it!” And I said, “No I didn’t. That was a tabloid.” She goes, “Oh I didn’t… that wasn’t clear,”” the American Horror Story star explained.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Emma admitted that her mom accidentally spilling the happy news led to the pair laughing and getting into a fight — and she admitted to Jimmy that at one point she even blocked Kelly on Instagram.

“[But it’s a] good story to tell the baby,” Emma quipped during her appearance on the show.

The Scream Queens actor also confessed that she was so convinced her baby was going to be a girl that she told Garrett that he could pick out the name should the little one turn out to be a boy. She told Jimmy that when a scan revealed the baby was male, her boyfriend came up with a “winner” of a name — although she did not divulge the name itself — while her suggestions were all vetoed.

Emma’s interview came shortly after she shared a snap of herself to Instagram in a pretty floral dress that showed off her burgeoning baby bump. As The Inquisitr reported, the actor rocked a designer Versace look which featured large blue and deep pink flowers, and was pulled in at the waist by a slim belt with gold detailing. Emma tucked her shoulder-length blond locks back behind her ear in the snap, and teased a future project involving the ensemble for January. You can see the post here.