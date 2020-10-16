Kate Upton Rocks A Red Bikini While Holding A Koala In Sexy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Throwback

Kate Upton was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram share. Upton has not been using social media much in the past few months, but she used her platform to get out the message to vote. The model’s October 15 update threw it back to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit days, where she flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy bikini.

The photo was snapped on the beach, and Upton had her backside to the camera. The setting was incredible and included a stretch of sparkling sand and waves crashing on the shore. Upton looked over her shoulder, averting her gaze off-camera and wearing a smile on her face. She enlisted the help of a friend for the beachside shoot, cradling a koala bear in her arms.

Upton flaunted her well-known figure in a red printed bikini that left little to the imagination. On her upper half, she sported a halter-style top with straps that tied behind her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders on display. Another set of straps were tied a few inches below her shoulder blades, allowing her to show off her bronzed back. The piece appeared to have tiny cups, and Upton treated her eager audience to a tease of sideboob.

The bottoms were just as hot. The back had a fun design with multiple colors, and its cheeky cut showed a small glimpse of her pert derriere. Like the top, it had a set of red straps that stretched over Upton’s hip bones, accentuating her trim waist and midsection.

She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in an updo, and a few loose pieces of hair escaped in the wind.

In the caption of the post, Upton thanked SI Swimsuit for the throwback and reminded her 6.2 million followers to vote, adding a world emoji to the end of her words. Her message is getting noticed, and the post has already earned over 140,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments in less than 24 hours. Many Instagrammers commented on the photo to let Upton know that she looked amazing while a few more noted that they would vote after seeing this.

“I would very much like to be that voting koala. You are beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“How r u still so hot,” another fan questioned.

“Voted 3 weeks ago. I didn’t get a koala though. That’s one lucky guy though,” a third user chimed in.

“I remember this shoot, still on my mind,” a fourth gushed with a few flame emoji.