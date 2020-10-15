Paige VanZant Poses Seductively While Sizzling In Tiny Bikini For Latest Instagram Update

Paige VanZant drove her 2.7 million Instagram followers wild when she shared a couple of sexy pictures of her rocking a revealing bikini. Her sculpted body and pert backside were on full display as she posed seductively.

For the October 15 update, she wore an enticing, pink bikini. The top featured small triangle cups that covered a minimal amount of her bust, as well as thin straps that appeared to be tied behind her neck and mid-back. The bottoms of the suit had a thong-style cut, which flaunted her toned booty. The very small straps were pulled up high on her hips.

Paige leaned against a palm tree in the first snap. She kept her right leg straight as she bent her left knee, lifting her heel and pushing her toes into the ground to accentuate her pert derrière. The professional fighter arched her back as she pushed both hands against the tree in front of her. A shadow covered part of her face as she shot a sexy gaze at the camera.

It looked like Paige had just taken a dip in the water, as her hair was soaking wet and fell down her back in sections.

The 26-year-old posed in the same location for the second snap. She bent her left leg a little more to draw attention to her well-defined quadriceps and backside. Paige rested just her fingertips against the palm tree and showcased her toned arms. Instead of looking at the camera, she looked up towards the sky as the shining sun hit her face.

The picturesque background of the pic included a field of long, green grass and a blue sky with a few hazy clouds.

The pictures racked up over 23,000 likes in under half an hour. Paige’s fans were quick to express their approval, and they flocked to the comments section to compliment her fit physique.

“You’re so beautiful!!! Wish I looked good in pink bikinis,” one person gushed.

“GODDESS,” another fan remarked, adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“STUNNING,” a third follower wrote.

Many of her followers were at a loss for words, and instead left rows of fire or heart emoji to express their love for the pictures.

Paige recently shared some other provocative snaps to her Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr. In a previous update, she laid on her back in a shallow body of water for a jaw-dropping, full-body shot, wearing what appeared to be the same revealing swimsuit.