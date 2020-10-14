Pamela Anderson, 53, Sits With Legs Spread Apart In Lacy White Dress

Pamela Anderson, 53, sat with her legs spread apart in a lacy white dress that showed off her body in a new Instagram share posted to the delight of her 1.1 million followers. They have liked the image over 11,000 times thus far. The former Playboy Playmate shared the artistic black and white photograph where she was seen in a contemplative pose.

Pamela appeared to have her eyes closed in the artfully constructed photo and her head was tilted upward. Her right hand rested atop the side of her face.

Her blonde tresses were shaped into long waves that fell loosely around her shoulders and down her back. Bangs brushed against the top of her forehead.

The blond stunner wore a luxurious looking garment which a bottom that fell almost to the floor. She sat with her legs spread apart on what appeared to be a low stool. Part of the dress fell between her knees to cover her modestly.

The gorgeous garment featured sheer panels that were accented by thick bands that were clearly seen on the sleeves. These draped to her wrists and were designed to loosely fall around her arms. The gown appeared to have a liner so it was not completely sheer.

Most of Pamela’s legs were exposed, from her thighs down to her feet, which featured manicured toes. The monochromatic look of the photograph made her lower body appear darker than her arms and face.

On the fourth finger of her left hand, a thin band was seen. She held what seemed to be a hand of playing cards between her fingers that were accented with a light-colored polish.

On the wood floor in front of her, playing cards were scattered about. Behind the former Playboy Playmate, light-colored walls dominated the room. A low-lying sequence of two windows was bare with no covering atop them.

In the accompanying caption of the pic, Pamela republished a quote by American-Cuban-French diarist Anais Nin, which spoke of loneliness.

Comments were turned off the post unless it was someone the actress followed. Then they were allowed to leave a remark regarding the image.

“You are Magic,” wrote one follower.

“So funny look what I just posted! After I pressed share, this popped up lol yeah it that vibe sync thing we’ve always shared,” remarked artist Marcus Suarez.

Two other fans used emojis to convey their feelings. One added a sequence of smiley faces with red hearts for eyes. Another added four red hearts in a row as their comment.