Cindy Prado Rocks A Black String Bikini & Vibrant Cover-Up While Sipping Water: ‘Stay Hydrated Friends’

Cindy also snacked on an acai bowl.

Cindy Prado steamed up her Instagram page with smoking hot new series of photos on Sunday afternoon. The Cuban bombshell flaunted her figure in a skimpy swimsuit while reminding her admirers to stay hydrated.

The model flooded her fans with new snaps in the upload, sharing a total of six photos in the sizzling compilation in which she was seen sitting at a table in the outdoor seating section of a restaurant. She posed on a white metal chair, first resting her back on its rail before leaning forward with her arms stretched out across the wooden tabletop.

Cindy held a large cup of water in her hand, sipping on it in a sensual manner as she worked the camera while prompting her followers to grab a glass of their own. She also snacked on a tasty looking acai bowl that was garnished with fruit, granola, and coconut shavings.

The 28-year-old did not reveal the eatery she was at, though it appeared to be close to the beach, as she was clad in a minuscule black string bikini from Fashion Nova that complimented her gorgeous tan. The scanty swimwear included a classic halter-style top with triangle cups and thin straps that were knotted tightly around her neck. It had a deep, plunging neckline as well that flashed an ample amount of cleavage as she posed.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as risque. However, her audience did not seem bothered by the scandalous showing of skin. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky design that showcased Cindy’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs while also teasing a glimpse at her round booty. Its stringy waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Cindy added semi-sheer cover-up as an extra layer to her look, which boasted an abstract pattern and vibrant color scheme. The piece was knotted right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous chest while ensuring that fans got a full look at her toned midsection. It also featured flowly bell sleeves, which she let slink down her arm in an alluring manner.

The multi-pic post proved to be a huge hit with Cindy’s followers, who have awarded the upload more than 31,000 likes after just four hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments.

“Always stunning,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful and sexy girl,” gushed another fan.

“My goodness. Too perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Cindy is no stranger to showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. On Friday, the star sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her ample assets in a tiny pink two-piece while relaxing on the beach. Fans went wild for those bikini-clad snaps as well, awarding the post more than 34,000 likes and 507 comments to date.