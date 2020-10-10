Jem Wolfie Spreads Her Legs In The Tightest Yoga Pants Imaginable During Gym Training

Social media star Jem Wolfie sent the pulses of her 2.7 million Instagram followers racing after posting a new video where she wore the tightest yoga pants possible while performing glue exercises. The fitness model modeled the ensembles to advertise for her new line of gym clothes.

Wolfie had displayed the outfits in full in a previous upload. The top consisted of a classic sports bra with straps that formed a racerback silhouette in the back. A low scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage. The yoga pants were a high-waisted style that ably flattered Wolfie’s hourglass figure. They were made from a skintight spandex-like material and clung to her body. Ruching along the posterior further highlighted her insane curves.

In the new clip, the Aussie stunner wore all three colors of the line in three different scenarios.

The video opened with Wolfie cheekily adjusting the hem of a charcoal sports bra before beginning to perform of a series of squats, made more difficult with a pink resistance band. She sported a pair of black and white sneakers and styled her hair into a practical ponytail fastened with a scrunchie. After the squats, Wolfie then demonstrated one legged lunge, followed by a standing donkey kick which again used the resistance band. Last but not least was a hip bridge with an additional leg abduction.

In the next clip, Wolfie had changed into a pink ensemble and worked out at an abduction machine at a gym. She also sported chunky white sneakers and had loosened her hair. She was in a slight squat as she worked her glute muscles by opening her legs against intense weight. The camera panned around the fitness enthusiast to capture all angles of her physique.

In the last portion of the video, Wolfie wore an aqua hued set. She bent over so that her posterior was front and center in the frame. She then offered a “belfie” style pose to show off the results of her intense regimen.

Fans awarded the sultry upload over 16,000 likes and more than 230 comments.

“Awesome work mate! All the best,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a hang-low emoji.

“Jem Wolfie, I’m absolutely speechless you are amazing,” gushed a second.

“Wooooow you are a spectacularly beautiful goddess… you look glorious in that sporty outfit,” proclaimed a third.

“I can watch this thumbnail all day,” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with a fire emoji, thumbs up symbol, and heart-eye face.

