Eva LaRue, 53, Wears An Unbuttoned Linen Cover-Up While Sipping Wine In Croatia

Former All My Children star Eva LaRue stunned social media after appearing in a number of Instagram shots where she relaxed in an unbuttoned linen coverup while on vacation in Croatia.

The pictures were taken by Eva’s friend, who goes by Nicky Marie on Instagram. The location was geo-tagged as Hvar Island in Croatia. The locale is known not only as a summer resort hot-spot but also because of its 13th-century walls along the island and a stunning Renaissance-era Cathedral in the town center.

In the vacation snaps, Eva wore a white linen cover-up. The bright hue highlighted the actress’s sun-kissed skin, and the lightweight fabric added a beachy and relaxed vibe to the shot. The blouse featured a collar and buttons down the front that were left open, giving fans a hint of her décolletage. A strap for a swim top was visible beneath the coverup and it tied around the back of Eva’s neck in a halter style. The strap also featured a circular cerulean accent which added a pop of color against the light blouse and tan skin.

Eva completed the look with a straw hat, cream crossbody, and brown sunglasses. Nicky Marie wore a similar ensemble, though opted for pearl stud earrings instead of sunglasses.

Another upload in the carousel showed Eva filming para-sailers as she smiled while riding a motorboat.

A third shot captured Eva with a group of friends while eating a meal at a sea-side restaurant. The actress was wearing the same ensemble as in the first photo, with her blouse visibly unbuttoned to just below her bust. She had also removed her sunglasses and smiled at the camera as she held a glass of white wine. Behind the foursome was a view of the Adriatic sea and distant coastline that offered a stunning backdrop.

In her caption for the shot, the bff used hashtags such as #evatravels, #girlstrip, and #besttripever.

A fan account for Eva quickly complimented the series of photos.

“The photos are so beautiful and still don’t make justice to how beautiful Hvar is. I’m dying to visit Croatia again,” the user wrote, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

Nicky Marie replied with similar sentiments.

“So true! We kept saying that. No matter what picture you take it just doesn’t do it justice!” she wrote.

This is not the first time this week that Eva has stunned social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the CSI: Miami star dropped jaws after modeling a crimson swim set while on a boat.