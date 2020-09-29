‘Jersey Shore’ Shares Epic Clip Of Fight Between Vinny Guadagnino & Angelina Pivarnick & Fans React

Jersey Shore shared a flashback video clip to Instagram of an epic and memorable fight between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick, prompting a swift reaction from fans of the long-running MTV series.

It was on Season 2 of the show during a cast trip to Miami, Florida when a showdown between the two began.

The cast — which included Vinny, Angelina, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — were stunned at how angry the two native Staten Islanders became as their conversation grew more and more heated.

In an earlier part of the episode, the two were slated to work at a gelato shop in the area, which was their way of earning their keep in exchange for free housing provided by the show. Angelina spent her shift verbally slamming Vinny, and when they returned home, he took a chance to get back at her for her earlier remarks.

Angelina accused Vinny of riding on the coattails of both Mike and Pauly, and claimed she didn’t care what Vinny had to say about her. This prompted an iconic comeback.

“Okay Kim Kardashian, you’re more like the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island,” he exclaimed.

This referred to Angelina’s claim that she was the Kim Kardashian of the New York borough.

The group stared on in horror as the two verbally assaulted one another throughout the argument. They would later reconcile long enough to hook up in the back of a cab in front of their roommates later that evening. And they would subsequently spend the night together.

Angelina left the show at the end of the second season after a wicked fight with several of her castmates. She would return to the series for the debut season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and the tension between her and Vinny would reach a boiling point even though she was engaged to Chris Larangeira, who she would eventually marry in November 2019. The two reconciled their feelings for one another, and Vinny said in a bachelorette party toast that through their friendship, he gained a sister.

Fans loved the flashback clip.

“Everyone is horrified! Best clip ever,” quipped one follower.

“When Angelina actually looked good before all the plastic surgery happened,” wrote a second viewer.

“Lmao when Vinny goes off it kills me every time,” claimed a third Instagram user of Pauly’s horrified expression throughout the argument.