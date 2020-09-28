‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Rocks Torn Denim Shorts & A Vintage Tee In New Instagram Snap

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo rocked a pair of torn denim shorts and a designer t-shirt in a new Instagram snap. The reality television star posed alongside her daughter Victoria for a celebratory birthday post for the young woman, who turned 26-years-old on September 27.

Theresa looked ageless in the photograph. She appeared to be makeup-free and had a huge smile atop her face, to the delight of her Instagram followers who hit the “like” button over 37,000 times.

She sported a rock n’ roll graphic t-shirt that had a dip-dyed background. The shirt had hues of black and brown with a graphic of designer Karl Largerfeld atop it.

With that, the 53-year-old paired ripped light-colored jean shorts. They were torn at the thighs and showed off her toned and tanned legs. She stood with her left hand on her hip. Her nails were ultra-long and painted white.

Theresa paired that with sneakers that featured green and red stripes on the side.

Her hairstyle consisted of platinum blond tresses teased high on her head and brushed to one side. The bottom had a long length. Theresa’s locks fell atop her shoulders.

Her daughter, who is engaged to Michael Mastrandrea, was pretty in pink in the photograph.

She wore a tie-dyed white and pink t-shirt that was paired with light-colored jeans. These featured bleach stains and a hole in the right knee. She donned sneakers.

Victoria wore her light brown tresses in soft waves that framed her face.

Mother and daughter posed in what was likely the Long Island Medium star’s home in front of a whitewashed cabinet. The area featured darker wood floors that looked striking against the light-colored furniture.

Surrounding the two were a myriad of white and pink balloons to celebrate Victoria’s special day. Also included was one mylar balloon in a large sunflower shape.

Fans of the television personality adored the tribute photo. They shared their comments regarding the post.

“Happy Birthday! You ladies look amazing!” remarked one follower.

“This is going to be the best year for you,” penned a second fan.

“Such a good photo of the two of you, lovely women, inside and out,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Wishing her a great year ahead!! She has your million dollar smile!!” stated a fourth fan.