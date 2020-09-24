Lindsay Brewer Flaunts Her Cheeky Backside In A Pair Of Barely There Daisy Dukes

The photos were taken in Beverly Hills, California.

Race car driver Lindsay Brewer treated her followers to yet another racy Instagram update on Wednesday night. The model flaunted her cheeky backside as she revealed in the caption of the post that she couldn’t decide which photo to post, so she shared them all.

In the stunning snaps, Lindsay looked hotter than ever as she rocked a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her slender waist and curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. The bottoms were so skimpy that her round booty fell out slightly, exposing even more skin.

She paired the denim with a white top. The garment boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Lindsay posed in front of a large wall of windows. She pushed her hip out and hooked both of her thumbs through her beltloops. The second shot featured her running her hand through her hair as she placed her other arm at her side.

In the third pic, Lindsay sat with her weight shifted to one side. She bent both knees and placed one hand on the ground in front of her. The other rested on her thigh. In the final slide, she stood with her backside toward the camera. She had her back arched and her hands placed on her chest as she looked over her shoulder with a bright smile on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Lindsay’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post. The snaps garnered more than 65,000 likes and over 800 comments within the first 17 hours after they were published to her account.

“A JESSICA SIMPSON CIRCA 2000s LOOK,” one follower wrote.

“Perfection Perfection Beautiful,” another declared.

“I like ur style,” a third user gushed.

“Everything about this is just perfect,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her athletic build in her online uploads. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snaps of her sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy dresses, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently delighted her followers when she wore a high-cut pink bikini while posing with her friend. To date, that pic has earned over 62,000 likes and more than 630 comments.