Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Top And Skintight Jeans

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto spiced up thousands of social media feeds on Friday, September 18, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old Brazilian bombshell was photographed in her living room for the three-photo series. Nata was centered in each frame, striking sexy poses that displayed her from different angles.

In the first photo, the model posed from her left side. She placed her knees and hands on the couch, leaning over to tease the audience with her bodacious backside. She also shot a sultry glare at the camera as she wore a pout.

In the second snapshot, she stood with her back towards the camera and her hands on her thighs. She rotated her head to the left, displaying her recent nose job.

The third image showed Nata from the front as she sat down on a wooden side table. She grabbed her hair with her right hand and smiled.

Her long, highlighted, brunette and blond hair was parted to the right and styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

Nata flaunted her killer curves in a revealing and vibrant outfit. The beauty wore a colorful crop top that featured a single-shoulder design and a bandeau-style body. The garment exposed a great deal of cleavage, drawing attention to her busty assets. The model’s flat midriff was also on show as the top barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of form-fitting blue jeans that showcased her curvy hips and pert backside. She finished the look off with a pink purse.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her outfit was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing brand. She added that her jeans make her very happy, before asking fans which photo they liked best.

The images caught the attention of thousands of admirers, gathering more than 28,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. More than 180 Instagram users shared their positive thoughts on the model’s figure, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“Wow those colors look so amazing on you,” one individual commented.

“Super beautiful… True beauty [while] fully clothed, not everyone can pull it off,” chimed in another admirer.

“The most beautiful, lovely, adorable, and sexy,” a third fan asserted, adding a string of kiss-face and pink heart emoji.

“Booty in the first pic, nose in second, and smile & boobs in third,” a fourth user added, responding to Nata’s question in the caption.