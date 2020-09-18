Christian Siriano Absolutely Dazzles Fans With Stunning Backyard Fashion Show For NYFW

American designer Christian Siriano made a splash during New York Fashion Week, inviting a small guest list of people to the backyard of his home for an intimate, fabulous showcase of his Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

For the show, held at his Westport, Connecticut home, the designer delivered several vibrant, colorful pieces, as the COVID-ready masks were worn and guests were properly socially distanced, in concert with pandemic guidelines. Christian shared a video clip from the showcase with his 1.5 million Instagram followers, showing the girls walking the “runway” on the grass in his various designs.

Featured in the clip, the song “Supermodel” by Jill Sobule was playing in the background as the women strutted their stuff against a lush, green forest-like backdrop. Numerous models wore large, poufy tulle skirts in different colors and topped of the look with bolero hats, often matching their bikini-style tops. Some wore long, strikingly colorful sheaths with feathers or floral pieces as masks were also designed to match their respective looks.

The Project Runway winner and mentor also spoke with Vogue magazine post-show, citing elements from the ’80s and ’90s as inspiration.

“I like that, because it reminded me of when I was growing up wanting to be a fashion designer—that’s kind of what inspired everything,” he stated.

The clip, posted to his Instagram feed on Friday, garnered a ton of love from adoring fans, with many showing their appreciation for the designs while others simply congratulated Christian himself. Within just a few hours of posting, the upload gathered more than 73,000 likes and over 300 comments, as followers sent their affection with numerous heart eyes and fire emoji.

“You’re so excellent at what you do. Brilliant,” another follower raved, thanking Christian for his artistry.

“This is beyond fabulous,” gushed an additional admirer.

“These professional awesome women WALKING ON GRASS IN HEELS! I’m so impressed,” another user wrote, also doling out their respect for the women in the show.

“You crushed it as always. Woke and gorgeous,” a fan commented.

Christian’s show stayed “woke” in its honoring of COVID health and safety precautions (considering certain political dissent on the matter), but also in the models it featured. The lineup included an expansive exhibition of diversity, not just in race, but in other ways, with models of all backgrounds, ages, and body types on display. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the fashion industry is still working on putting inclusivity at the forefront, and certainly has a long way to go.