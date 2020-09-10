Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Curves In A Stunning Black Dress & Matching Tights

Kelly Clarkson took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a stunning new update with her loyal fans. The singer showed off her curves as she smiled bright for the camera.

In the photo, Kelly looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a black dress with three quarter sleeves. The garment featured a v-shaped neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage.

The dress also fit snugly around her waist as the skirt was pleated and puffed out. Underneath the frock she rocked a pair of tights that clung tightly to her shapely legs. She accessorized the style with a layered chain around her neck and a ring on her finger. She completed the look with some black and white heels.

Kelly posed with one foot in front of the other and her hip pushed out slightly. She placed one hand on her waistline as the other hung next to her. She tilted her head as she stared into the camera.

In the background, a gorgeous living room setup could be seen, complete with a large black chandelier and earth toned furniture. Some white coffee table books, a vase filled with flowers, and multiple pieces of wall decor were also visible behind her.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back.

Kelly’s over 5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 39,000 times within the first 19 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her fans also took to the comment section to leave over 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

” Good lawd!!! It’s a great picture she looks amaze balls!!!” one follower stated.

“I love the dress you are wearing, you are looking absolutely [kissing face emoji],” another wrote.

“Beautiful my queen,” a third comment read.

“Queen Kelly!! You look so beautiful and cute!! I love you so much,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The singer has dipped her toes in a lot of different projects during her career. However, The Voice coach doesn’t seem to forget where she started.

As previously reported by The Inquistir, Kelly recently celebrated the 18th anniversary of her American Idol win with a touching social media tribute. In the caption, she revealed that the moment changed her life forever and that she feels very blessed. That post also proved to be popular among her supporters. To date, it’s racked up more than 258,000 likes and over 4,200 comments.