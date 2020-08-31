Madison Beer Looks Phenomenal In Tiny Chic Black Dress At 2020 MTV VMAs

Madison Beer was one of the many celebrities that made an appearance at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. The singer is known for her drop-dead-gorgeous looks and looked like a million dollars for the ceremony.

The “Home With You” songstress stunned in a chic black dress that fell above her upper thigh and went around her neck. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The attire also featured semi-sheer material and long cut-out sleeves that covered her hands. Beer completed her look with black heels that showcased her feet. She styled her long blond and brunette hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

On Twitter, Beer attached three images within one post of her posing on the red carpet.

In the first shot, she was photographed from head-to-toe with her legs crossed over. Beer rested both arms beside her and stared directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next frame, she was caught giving the camera full eye contact closer up with one hand on her hip. In the third and final pic, Beer gazed over to her right.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 13,200 retweets, 86,300 likes, and over 11,500 replies, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

“Omg you never fail to look drop dead gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“I love u sm, you looked incredible. I can’t take my eyes off of you,” another person shared.

“U are so fu*king hot,” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine being this freaking beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

For her most recent Instagram upload, which you can view here, the 21-year-old was captured on stage at the event. She was snapped walking up to the microphone about to present an award with the iconic Moonman trophy placed on a black stand next to it.

For her caption, Beer credited Mulger for her “beautiful dress.”

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Beer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top that showed off her toned physique. The entertainer completed the look with high-waisted light blue jeans and white lace-up sneakers. Beer sported her straight long locks down with a middle part while accessorizing herself with a necklace, rings, a gold watch, and black shades that were placed on her head. Beer kept her nails short and was captured indoors by white walls and a large staircase.