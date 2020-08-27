Kelly Gale Shares Sizzling Throwback Post From Burning Man

Fashion Supermodel Kelly Gale enamored tens of thousands of social media users after she shared some sizzling new photos of herself on Thursday, August 27. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 1.4 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, was photographed while in the desert for the slideshow, which comprised three snapshots. Kelly positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of poses that displayed her from different angles. She emitted both cool and unbothered vibes as she sported a natural pout and propped her hips out. She also gazed straight into the camera’s lens in one image, but looked away in the others.

Kelly’s raven hair, which is usually in natural-looking waves, featured platinum blond extensions. The locks were styled into large braids that cascaded down to her lower back.

The stunner’s famous figure clearly enthralled users most as she flaunted her enviable physique with a skimpy ensemble.

Kelly opted for a metallic silver bra with black detailing and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment offered minimal coverage as its cups featured cut-outs that exposed parts of the model’s assets. The piece also showcased an ample amount of cleavage.

Kelly teamed the number with a black leather skirt that featured a fringe design. The number revealed the model’s legs and thighs nearly entirely and also drew attention to her chiseled midriff.

She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses, large boots, and a metallic purple fanny pack.

The model stated in the post’s caption that the images were captured at Burning Man — a festival that takes place in Nevada annually — exactly one year ago.

The stunning photos were met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, receiving more than 23,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. Additionally, more than 100 followers headed to the comments section to compliment Kelly on her statuesque form, her good looks, and her outfit.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” one user wrote.

“Great look, love the braids,” added a second follower.

“Oh my god, you are stunning every time,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You look amazing,” declared a fourth individual, following the sentiment with a string of red heart emoji.

