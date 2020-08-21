Britney Spears Answers Fan Questions While Wearing A Low-Cut Top In New Instagram Video

Britney Spears decided to give some love to her fans on Thursday by responding to some of their most-asked questions. In a new video shared on her Instagram page, the singer talked about everything from her favorite holiday to her favorite book, all while wearing a low-cut, midriff-baring top.

Designed with a pattern of delicate floral arrangments across the white fabric, Britney’s top looked perfect for a summer’s day, especially since it showcased her flat stomach and her belly button piercing. It also featured poofy sleeves and cloth-covered buttons, which came to a halt at the center of her v-neck. She paired her outfit with a layered white necklace a couple of bracelets.

During the video, Britney swayed slowly from side to side while answering questions. It looked like she standing in her backyard, a large tree, and a bright green lawn was visible in the background.

To begin, she explained why she loves Halloween so much, mainly because she enjoys eating candy, getting dressed up, and scaring people. Next, she said her favorite subject in school was history while her favorite designer is Tom Ford.

As for where Britney enjoys dining out for the evening? She adores Mastro’s because she loves ordering a good steak and baked potato.

The final question Britney answered in her short video was about her favorite book, which she said is A Good Woman by Danielle Steel.

In her caption, the 38-year-old talked about dealing with quarantine and wrote that she considered it to be “a huge transitional stage in our lives.”

Continuing, Britney said she was very thankful to her fans for keeping up with her after all this time and thanked them for her support. She expressed the value of trying to stay positive and to keep learning, before adding that she could “feel” her fans’ hearts and knew they could feel hers, too.

The mother-of-two’s latest Instagram update was viewed more than 725,000 times and accused over 11,400 comments.

“You just may be the sweetest, most kind human being on earth,” gushed one person alongside a blue heart emoji.

“These are questions from the late 90’s Tiger beat magazines,” joked another.

Despite the topic of Britney’s clip being lighthearted, dozens of comments referenced her ongoing conservatorship and recent reports that she no longer wanted her father Jamie in charge.

Several users believed Britney was dropping hints that she needed help in her social media posts and the popular hashtag “#FreeBritney” appeared numerous times in her comments section.