Bill Clinton Mocked For Criticizing Donald Trump’s Oval Office Conduct At Democratic National Convention

Former president Bill Clinton attacked Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention’s Tuesday event, which drew backlash from many Republicans who noted his own misconduct in the Oval Office, Breitbart reported.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center” the former politican said. “Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos.”

The ex-politician accused Trump of repeatedly denying responsibility for his actions and shifting the blame onto others. From here, the American lawyer urged Americans to decide on whether they want Trump to continue leading the country and argued that his personality traits work to “entertain and inflame” but not to guide people through a serious crisis.

After the former U.S. leader’s comments, many Republicans took to social media to take aim at the former American leader.

“The irony of Bill Clinton talking about the sanctity of the Oval Office should not be lost on anyone!” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

“The absolute LAST person in the known universe I’d listen to about ‘how’ the Oval Office should be used…is Bill Clinton,” tweeted Trump’s National Press Secretary, J. Hogan Gidley.

“Excuse me but @BillClinton should not be lecturing anyone about chaos in the Oval Office,” tweeted former Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker along with a photo of Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton notoriously had an affair with Lewinsky while she worked in the White House under his rule. The former politician denied the relationship under oath, which sparked his impeachment in the House and subsequent acquittal in the Senate, mirroring the inquiry into Trump.

Clinton defended his actions by claiming that he used the affair to manage the anxiety he experienced as head of the United States.

Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow slammed Clinton for the recent reports of him appearing on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island.

“Bill Clinton, who visited Pedo Island, representing the Democrats the same day pictures leaked of him being massaged by one of Epstein’s victims.”

Alleged victim Virginia Giuffre claimed to have witnessed the former president on the island along with two young girls. The revelation came amid the release of court documents connected to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender’s ex-girlfriend, who is currently imprisoned on accusations of her involvement in the purported trafficking ring.

More recently, a photo surfaced on Clinton receiving a massage from alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies. According to Davies, the ex-politician was a gentleman, and she never saw him engaged in any foul play.

Previous reporting suggested that Clinton had an affair with Maxwell and used the disgraced financier to get close to her.