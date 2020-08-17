Gabby Epstein Bares Chest In Knit Crop Top & Tiny Bikini ‘Before The Storm’

Gabby Epstein gave fans a glimpse at her stunning body in a new Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The bombshell babe added a series of images to her feed in which she rocked a knit crop top with nothing underneath to fully expose her chest, as well as a pair of skimp bikini bottoms.

Gabby’s look included a half-sleeved shirt made completely of a black see-through knit material. The incredibly tiny top slipped off her shoulders and curved at the front of her bust, so fans got a full view of the model’s bare underboob. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction with one lift of her arms.

Of course, Gabby’s flat, toned tummy was also on display between the shirt and a plain black, low-waisted bikini bottom. The tight thong hugged her curvy hips and left her long, lean legs completely exposed.

Gabby accessorized the outfit with some layered gold necklaces and a pair of dainty earrings. She tied her blond locks back in a messy, low bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The photos showed the model leaning on a rope fence attached to a wooden deck. The planks overlooked a beautiful green sea, though it’s unclear exactly where the babe was. In the distance, beaches and mountains could be seen. Gabby mentioned in her caption that a storm was about to roll in, so a thick fog was visible in the snaps.

Most of the images showed Gabby facing the water. She allowed the top to slide completely down her muscular back as she stuck her round booty out for the camera. Gabby arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and looked over her shoulder in one shot.

Another image saw the stunner facing forward as she stretched her arms on the fence and lifted her shoulders to shift her shirt. She pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins and looked off-camera.

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and nearly 170 comments in under an hour as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Very beautiful,” one fan said.

“Perfection,” another user wrote.

“It feels like you are dancing even in still pictures! Such a beauty,” a third person wrote.

Gabby’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look. In another share, she rocked a skimpy white bikini with a low back, which her followers loved.