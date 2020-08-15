Isabella Buscemi Nearly Spills Out The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top In Sultry Pool Photo

Italian-Cuban beauty Isabella Buscemi kicked off the weekend with an enticing bikini shot, giving her 2.2 million Instagram followers plenty to look at and lots to talk about. The 22-year-old model went for a dip in a shallow swimming pool, putting on a seductive display in an itty-bitty swimsuit from Envy Me that only covered what was necessary.

Isabella made sure that all eyes were glued to her perky chest by opting for a skimpy halterneck top that struggled to contain her. The item had teeny triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, exposing her cleavage. The cups were strung together on a thin string sitting well above the chest line, causing her bosom to nearly spill out the bottom of her top. The revealing number also flashed a good deal of sideboob, making for an overall tantalizing showcase of her enviable curves.

The string bikini continued with equally skimpy bottoms — a side-tie design that had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut. The garment dipped dangerously low in the front, displaying her sculpted tummy in full and allowing her sparkling navel piercing to be seen. The minuscule front matched the design of the ruched cups, sporting a scooped waistline that emphasized her curvaceous figure. The piece was complete with a set of spaghetti straps that were pulled high on her waist, tying with coquettish bows draping down her curves.

The bathing suit was a vibrant purple color that accentuated her glowing tan, while also complimenting the model’s golden tresses. Isabella showed her sense of style by accessorizing the two-piece with gold jewelry, rocking large hoop earrings and a layered necklace featuring a pendant with her initial. She finished off the look with dark sunglasses, which sported retro square frames that added a classy touch to the daring swimwear.

The Miami bombshell posed on her knees for the steamy photo, and was sitting with her legs open. She held one hand on her hip, calling even more attention to her bountiful assets and hourglass frame. She raised the other hand at shoulder level in a graceful gesture that flaunted her supple wrist. Her gaze was turned to the side, as she seemingly glanced in the distance, parting her plump lips in a seductive expression.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Tulum, Mexico. The tropical scenery unfolding in the background showed a bright, blue sky, yellow flowers, and lavish green vegetation, as well as a glimpse of the beautifully ornate pool house — one complete with a twig roof, straw decorations hanging from the ceiling, and evocative wall art. Isabella remarked on the paradisaical setting in the caption, adding a sparkles emoji for good measure.

The smoking-hot update immediately caught the eyes of her admirers, receiving over 32,100 likes and 226 messages within the first four hours of posting. Followers seemed thrilled to see her slaying another swimsuit look, gushing over her beauty and sexy appearance in the comments.

“When the bikini fits just right,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of purple hearts that appeared to mirror the color of Isabella’s swimsuit.

“You’re paradise hun,” another fan replied to her caption.

“You are gorgeous and so Hot, stunning perfect body,” raved a third Instagrammer.

Fellow models also flocked to the comments section to offer their impressions on the eye-popping shoot.

“Been waiting for the [fire emoji] pics,” wrote Latina smokeshow Yaslen Clemente, ending with a string of cat heart eyes.

Maxim hottie Bri Teresi expressed her love with a trio of heart-eyes emoji.