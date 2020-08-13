Katelyn Runck Flaunts Major Cleavage In Blue Zip-Up Bikini While ‘Soaking Up L.A.’

Katelyn Runck gave fans a look at her insanely toned body in a new Instagram share on Thursday. The fitness guru shared a series of sultry images and a video on her feed in which she rocked a shimmering zip-up bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The post showed Katelyn standing knee-deep in what looked to be a fountain in Los Angeles, according to her caption. She stood against a brick wall as water trickled down the side. In the background of the video, a pool could be seen, as well as a large house with tall glass windows and doors. Though Katelyn stood mostly in the shade, the sun cast a bright glow behind her. She appeared to be enjoying the beautiful day in her swimwear.

Katelyn’s ensemble included a shiny blue top with a zipper all the way down the front and cut-outs at the base of her chest. The fabric was left mostly unzipped to allow the model’s ample cleavage to spill out. Additionally, her underboob was on full display in the cut-outs.

Katelyn flexed her rock-hard six-pack abs between the top and a matching high-waisted bottom. The tight fabric came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her muscular legs were also on show in the skimpy bottoms.

Katelyn styled her dark brunette locks in a high bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first image showed the babe with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her hourglass shape. She raised one hand to her hair and smiled brightly at the camera. In the second shot, she raised both arms and flexed her muscles.

Katelyn also included a short clip in which unzipped her bottoms halfway and folded them over to show off even more skin. She leaned against the wall and poured water droplets on her chest while maintaining a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 26,000 likes and nearly 900 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“That core is amazing!!” one fan said with flame emoji.

“The prettiest angel with the prettiest smile,” another user added.

“You are looking absolutely stunning,” a third follower wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she traded in her swimwear for a low-cut maxi dress, which her followers loved.