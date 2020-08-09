Sara Sampaio Flaunts Stunning Figure In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio sent temperatures soaring around the globe when she posted some eye-catching new photos of herself to social media on Sunday, August 9. The Portuguese supermodel shared the post with her 7.5 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 29-year-old bombshell — who is famously known for being the face of Giorgio Armani — was photographed outdoors by a beautiful body of a water for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Sara took center stage in the images, despite the natural beauty surrounding her, as she positioned herself on a large rock. She exuded a very sexy mood in the first image as she laid out, propped out her hips, directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens, and pouted. However, she seemed unbothered in the second photo, which displayed her sitting and looking away from the camera.

Her long brunette hair l0ooked to be dripping wet with water as it cascaded down her back — indicting the model took a dip in the water.

Still, her killer figure easily stood out the most in the post, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing bathing suit.

Sara opted for a mandarin color bikini top that had two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit’s bandeau-style body did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure and accentuated her chest.

She teamed the garment with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they featured a high-rise, skimpy cut. The briefs especially helped Sara show off her hips, slim waist, and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with just a pair of hoop earrings.

Sara revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in a national park in Portugal. She stated in the caption that she was “rediscovering” her beautiful homeland.

The image was met with a large amount of support from her followers, amassing more than 191,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. More than 400 fans also took to the comments section to compliment her on her body, looks, and bikini.

“A goddess among us mere mortals,” one user commented.

“Your body wow,” a second fan added.

“Nice and beautiful,” chimed in a third follower.

“Gorgeous, my fave Sara,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The covergirl has posted a number of smoking-hot images and videos of herself to Instagram. Just on July 30, she shared some new content that featured her in a revealing blue bikini that again showcased her amazing body, per The Inquisitr. The post received over 186,000 likes.