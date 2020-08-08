Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner recently garnered tons of attention when the two were spotted hanging out at the beach together on August 5. Rumors started to spread that the two were dating since sources alleged that Garner had recently split with her boyfriend, John Miller. According to an exclusive from Hollywood Life, that’s not the case.

A source told the outlet that their trip to Malibu Beach, along with Cooper’s daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, was not “a date.”

The 48-year-old actress apparently “adores” Cooper, but has “always said he’s just a good friend.”

They have known each other for almost 20 years now since they first started working together on the J.J. Abrams series Alias, which was Garner’s first major starring role. Cooper played Will Tippin on the show, starting out as a series regular in the first two seasons before downgrading to a recurring role in seasons three and five.

“They’ve hung out so much over the years so their beach day isn’t out of the ordinary at all,” claimed the insider, who also said Cooper is good friends with Garner’s ex-husband and fellow actor Ben Affleck.

The father-of-one is reportedly a good “family friend” and knows Garner’s children.

It has supposedly “always been platonic between them.”

In regards to the rumored split between Miller and Garner, she is supposedly doing well.

“It wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up. It happened a while ago, she just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that, and for now, at least, she’s happier being single.”

Another insider with the scoop on the two stars said they “just have a great rapport with each other,” and that there have always been rumors alleging they were dating, which they said was “ridiculous and there’s simply no truth to anything romantic.”

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

They have supposedly both supported one another over the years, especially as each one has gone through significant breakups in the public eye while balancing children. Garner and Affleck famously split in 2018 but share three children in Seraphine, Samuel, and Violet.

“They have a genuine friendship that is rare to find,” said one Hollywood Life source.

Cooper and his long-time girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, broke up just last year and share Lea.

The Peppermint actress was spotted in a figure-flattering polka dot bikini at the end of July, even before she was seen out with Cooper. The Inquisitr reported that she went to Malibu to enjoy some fun in the sun with a different pal.