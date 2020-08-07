Madi Edwards & Gabby Epstein Rock Skimpy Bikinis While Enjoying ‘Paradise’

Madi Edwards and Gabby Epstein are living it up in Punta de Mita, Mexico right now, and they have been sure to keep their fans updated on their adventures. Madi’s latest Instagram share saw the babes hanging out by the pool in yellow and green bikinis that flaunted their best assets.

The photo showed the ladies standing beside a tiki hut-style building. Behind them, lounge chairs could be seen, equipped with matching umbrellas. What looked to be a long infinity pool could be seen overlooking the ocean in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Madi and Gabby, highlighting their muscular bodies.

Madi looked stunning in a mint green triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the top rode up slightly, so her underboob was on display.

Madi’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped string thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to display her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts completely exposed her long, lean legs.

The American model accessorized her outfit with a dainty chain necklace. She wore her blond locks down in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Gabby sported a mustard yellow strapless bikini with a silver clasp in the center. The incredibly tiny fabric pulled across her chest and appeared to bring her close to a wardrobe malfunction. On the bottom, she wore a low-waisted thong that rested on her hips.

The YouTuber finished off her look with small hoop earrings. Her medium-length hair fell in straight strands down her shoulders.

Gabby posed with one hand on the smallest part of her waist and the other hand on Madi’s shoulder. She arched her back and squinted at the camera. Madi positioned her body in a way that showed off her round booty. She hung her arms loosely at her sides and smiled, also with squinted eyes.

The post received more than 9,300 likes and nearly 80 comments in an hour as fans showered the beauties with praise in the comments section.

“You are perfection!” one fan said.

“Two angels in paradise, I have to go there. it looks like heaven,” another user added with red hearts.

Madi’s fans have loved seeing her vacation photos. Earlier this week, she posed by the pool in a white two-piece, which her followers loved.