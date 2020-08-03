Devon Windsor Sizzles In Zebra-Print Bikini In Photo With Her Sister: ‘Twinning’

Devon Windsor showed off her incredible figure and promoted her swimwear collection to her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, August 2. The Victoria’s Secret model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself and her sister wearing matching bikinis as they hung out in paradise.

The photo captured Devon and Alexandra side by side on what appeared to be a boat. Devon rested her right forearm on her sister’s shoulder as both faced the camera. Devon opened the left leg to the side as she glanced at the camera with a half smile.

The Windsor sisters wore light gray zebra-print suits. Devon had on a stylish straight-cut top with strings that attached in the middle and tied behind her neck. The bodice was fairly wide, offering a good amount of coverage while flaunting her upper stomach. She paired it with a sarong featuring what looked like Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram.

Alexandra smiled bright while propping the right leg forward. She sported an underwire bra with an indentation in the middle. The medium-sized straps stretched over her shoulders and the demi-cut cups exposed a bit of her cleavage. She completed her look with a matching beach skirt. The swimsuits were from Devon’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, according to the tag.

An earlier post shared to Alexandra’s Instagram suggested that this picture was a throwback from a trip they took to the Bahamas. This particular shot was taken in the Exuma, according to the post.

Devon simply used the caption space to note that they were “twinning.”

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 36,800 likes and upwards of 210 comments. Her fans used the occasion to compliment the swimsuits and to praise the sisters’ beauty.

“Ok obsessed with these sets Dev!!!” one user wrote.

“So Beautiful [red heart] Amazing [hugging emoji] Stunning [red rose] Good Looking Sister,” replied another fan.

“Both gorgeous ladies amazing smiles,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Where can I find that bikini you are wearing @devwindsor? I looooove it!!!!” asked a fourth fan.

Devon recently shared another post, which included a picture and a video, that showed her at the beach as she wore a different suit from her collection, as The Inquisitr has previously written. In the shot, she had her legs submerged in the turquoise sea as she placed her hands on her hips. She wore a tie-dye two-piece in two different shades of blue. The top had an underwire structure and medium straps while the bottoms featured a U-shaped waistband.