‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shares Breathtaking Pic Of Daughters: ‘My Four Hearts’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a breathtaking pic of her four daughters with her 2 million Instagram followers where she called them “my four hearts.” In the photo, taken at a New Jersey restaurant, Teresa was seen standing alongside the four young women she shares with ex-husband Joe: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audrianna.

The 48-year-old reality television star looked lovely in the snap, alongside her daughters, who range in age from 11 through 19. In the photo, from left to right stood Audrianna, Gabriella, Gia, Teresa, and Milania.

Audrianna, 11, appeared age-appropriate in a black tank top and black-and-white striped shorts. With that, she wore flip-flops with rhinestone decorative accents. Her curly, brown hair was worn long and loose over her left shoulder.

Next to Audrianna stood Gabriella, 16. Her outfit was summery and bright. It included a white sleeveless turtleneck with flowing, blue-and-white striped pants and flip-flops. Her blond hair was worn long and straight, pushed over to one side.

Following was Gia, 19, who sported a cute cropped brown polka-dot top with billowy sleeves. She paired that with tan, high-waisted pants that featured a tight cuff at the ankles and flip-flops. Her hair was highlighted blond and worn in beachy waves.

Teresa was seen next in the lovely line of ladies. She wore a sleeveless black romper that wrapped at the waist with a tie. She paired that with bright yellow high-heeled shoes.

Finally, Milania, 15, anchored the clan on the right side of the share. She sported a camouflage crop top and short jean shorts. Milania finished her look with shoes that matched her youngest sister. Her dark, curly tresses were fashioned into loose curls.

The girls’ father, Joe, responded in the comments section of the share, declaring his love for his family, calling them “the best daughters in the world. I’m proud of you all. Grateful.”

Also chiming in was Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore, RHONJ stars Dina Manzo, Dolores Cantina, Margaret Josephs, and RHOA stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Phaedra Parks.

Fans of the reality television star adored the updated photo of Teresa’s family.

“Gabriella looks a lot like your Dad Teresa, beautiful girls,” said one follower.

“Beautiful family! You created quadruplets of yourself my gosh,” remarked a second fan.

“All beautiful women. You’ve done a great job Theresa!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Omg Milania is so grown up and is looking great and Gabriella is stunning!!” said a fourth fan.