Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes After Being Accused Of Bullying Staff

Ellen DeGeneres has broken her silence after becoming the subject of shocking allegations from former staff members. She has been accused of mistreating employees and overall, being a very different person than the way she is perceived on her show. DeGeneres recently sent a letter to her crew in which she apologized to anyone she may have hurt and promised future changes, per The Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres took responsibility for any incidents of mistreatment, noting that her talk show is in her name. However, she also seemed to suggest that she was not aware of all of what had been going on behind the scenes. She said that she had trusted employees that had worked under her, expecting them to run things as she would have desired.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done,” she explained. “Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

While DeGeneres did not name names, she alluded to employees speaking for her without her knowledge or permission.

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am. I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded.”

The tribulations she is referring to occurred in the 1990s when she publicly came out as gay, a move that affected her acting career and resulted in very harsh criticism and even death threats. Since then, she has been known to advocate for minorities and promote respect for all individuals.

The host expressed her gratitude that issues involving her show had been brought to light so that they could be corrected. She emphasized that she will personally do her part in ensuring that change and growth happens. She concluded the message by noting that if it was not for the pandemic, she would have discussed these issues in person at the studio.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, DeGeneres has received a lot of backlash over the last several months due to the allegedly toxic work environment on her set. While many have mostly put the blame on executive producers, others still think that DeGeneres should take responsibility. Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner have since released their own joint statement addressing the allegations.