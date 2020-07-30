Eva Padlock Slays In A Printed Bikini In New Flirty Update

Eva Padlock proudly flaunted her bombshell curves once again in a sizzling new post. The gorgeous Spanish model struck a sultry pose in four snaps shared to her Instagram page. The update showed her lounging on a bed in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova.

Eva was snapped inside her bedroom in her swimming attire. In the first snap, she sat on the bed with her legs spread. She posed by raising both of her arms and used her hands to hold her hair in place. She tilted her head to the side as she looked directly into the camera and gave a sultry gaze.

In the second picture, the stunner stood in front of the bed and popped her hip to the side. She brought her left hand over her head while she placed the other hand on her thigh. She was facing down with closed eyes, but she was smiling as the photographer took the shot.

A swipe to the right showed the influencer striking a sexy pose. She was snapped standing with her right foot forward and placed one hand on her neck, while the other was on top of her head. The last image featured Eva in the same pose as the first photo, only that her eyes were closed.

In the update, the 36-year-old rocked a printed bikini that had a black base with floral prints. The dark color of the set complemented her tanned complexion. The top featured a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. The tiny cups hardly contained her voluptuous chest. The garment featured straps that tied over her neck as support, but the garment appeared stretched out from her bust.

She sported a yellow crochet cover-up over her outfit, and it somehow obscured her bottoms from being seen. From what was visible, the swimwear had a low-cut design that highlighted her toned midsection, particularly her flat tummy. Some viewers couldn’t help but feel amazed by her fit physique.

Eva tied her brunette hair in a messy bun and left a few tendrils of hair down. She sported a pair of big hoop earrings as her only jewelry. In the caption, she wrote a few words about her ensemble, and also tagged Fashion Nova.

As of this writing, the update has gained more than 113,000 likes and upward of 1,600 comments. Eva’s social media fans dived into the comments section, taking the opportunity to give her compliments. Some others also opted to express their feelings with a series of different emoji.

“You are so stunning!” a fan commented.

“Absolutely beautiful!” echoed another admirer.