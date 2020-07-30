Stevie Nicks Implores Her Fans To Wear Masks, ‘Don’t Give Up On Humanity And Let This Virus Win This War’

The rock goddess took to social media to share a journal entry with her fans.

Stevie Nicks shared a journal entry on Twitter urging her fans and followers to wear masks, saying we must all “change into spiritual warriors” in order to get back to our pre-coronavirus lives. It’s one of her most recent submissions in a journal she has kept for decades where she expresses her thoughts and observations, some of which she shares publicly.

The entry, dated July 17, 2020, was written at 6:50am while the singer was listening to the Pandora streaming app as she noted right off the bat. She shared that she was just happy to be alive and listening to music before quoting Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Our House.”

The Fleetwood Mac vocalist began the note feeling admittedly euphoric before shifting her energy to the issue of wearing masks and fighting coronavirus, something she clearly feels strongly about.

“If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible – you might be able to find this magical place I have found,” she wrote.

Nicks urged her followers to do everything in their power to help stop the spread of the virus, adding and that once someone you know becomes infected, it’s too late because your life will be never be the same again.

She elaborated more on that thought, saying there will be nothing left if we can’t beat this virus.

“If we don’t get ahead of this now – we will live with such guilt and regret that it will destroy us. You can’t go back. You can’t push rewind. I want to go back on the road. I want to sing for you again.”

She 72-year-old singer of “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Landslide,” and other classic rock staples was daydreaming about once again being able to wear her high black suede platform boots and dance around onstage

Nicks then surely touched on the heart strings of many fans by writing she wants them to be able to “forget the world” and sing with her again once live concerts are finally permitted again.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In order to get back to those things and a life of normalcy, Stevie had a final message for her fans.

“Please don’t throw this world away. Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It is up to us now – because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue.”

She wrapped up the entry paraphrasing a line from “Wild Horses,” a song from The Rolling Stones’ 1971 album Sticky Fingers.

“I may have my freedom – but I don’t have a lot of time,” Nick’s journal submission concluded.

The Fleetwood Mac family recently experienced a loss with the July 25 passing of co-founder Peter Green, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Green and Nicks’ time in the band would never overlap however, as the late guitarist departed the group five years before the she officially became a member along with Lindsey Buckingham in 1975.