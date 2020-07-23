‘RHOA’ Production Sources Reveal How The Show Is Filming During The Pandemic

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly resumed filming, according to TMZ. Production insiders revealed the precautions that are being taken to protect the cast and crew from contracting COVID-19. Coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Southern city, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Season 13 of the popular reality program started filming this week. The outlet confirmed that the episodes would be shot with a full crew, unlike the digital reunion episode. Production wished to have the same feel for the show with just some tweaks to account for safety. All of the housewives get their temperature taken before filming, and anyone that isn’t feeling well or exhibiting any symptoms including a fever over 100.4 degrees or higher will be unable to shoot for the day.

How the women gather will also be affected a bit. The actresses are going to get together in more outdoor venues this season. The women will be kept away from any large crowds and will film with their immediate families whenever possible.

As for the crew members, only essential personnel, including camera operators and hair and makeup people, will be around the housewives when necessary. All workers are required to cover their faces at all times when operating. Sources were not aware if the actresses would be required to wear masks.

Facial coverings have been a back and forth issue in The Peach State. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who just recently ended quarantine after contracting the virus herself, has created an executive order that mandated wearing masks in the state’s largest city, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. However, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has encouraged but stopped short at requiring any facial covering. Bottoms’ mandate is set to be challenged in court next week.

Sources went on to confirm that Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, are returning. Joining them will be new castmates actress Drew Sidora and Youtube star LaToya Ali.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, model Eva Marcille has exited after several years, and NeNe Leakes’ future with the popular reality program is also uncertain. The Swagg Boutique owner has yet to sign to film and is reportedly waiting on a fair deal. NeNe’s co-stars, except for Porsha, reportedly “don’t care” whether she returns or not.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

“The other ladies don’t care either way if NeNe returns or not. They’re not surprised that NeNe hasn’t signed her contract yet because she does this every season. Last year she wasn’t in the first few episodes because she refused to sign her contract. They know NeNe is NeNe. They know she doesn’t make or break the show and feel it’ll go on successfully with or without her in it,” a source revealed.