Amanda Cerny Shares A Sultry Snap While Posing With An Alligator Pool Floatie

Amanda Cerny shared quite the buzzworthy photo to her Instagram page on Monday. The upload successfully combined the comedian’s notoriously silly side with a sultry look and her millions of followers went crazy over it.

The snapshot that Amanda uploaded showed her posing with an alligator pool toy. She held the large, inflated floatie in front of her in such a way that she certainly seemed to be intentionally giving her fans the impression that she was fully nude behind it, or at least topless. One gator claw covered Amanda’s breast while the body of the alligator teasingly covered the rest of the social media starlet’s curvy figure.

The 29-year-old brunette beauty shot a saucy facial expression toward the camera as she appeared to tease everybody with this sexy and carefully constructed pose. Her long hair appeared to be wet and a bit messy from what may have been a dip in the water and she joked that she had never felt more like a Floridian in all her life.

“Wish I was that crocodile,” one of Amanda’s fans teased. It appeared that this sentiment of wishful thinking was a fairly common one among Amanda’s many male admirers.

Amanda also held a bottle of wine in one hand as she clutched the gator against her curvy physique and stood barefoot in some lush green grass.

This silly snap was a fairly typical representation of Amanda’s sense of humor, as she regularly combines sexy setups with comical touches in what she shares on Instagram. In the course of about 21 hours, this new snap had been liked about 940,000 times and more than 3,000 comments poured in from her nearly 26 million followers.

“You are beautiful my girl,” someone noted.

“wow dear you always look so pretty,” another commenter shared.

“I guess you are brave as well as beautiful!” a follower declared.

This is just the latest in a lengthy string of sultry photos that Amanda has shared with folks via Instagram over the past few weeks. Another recent shot showed her in a bathtub, which she dubbed her “think tank,” and other popular uploads have creatively incorporated wine bottles much as this floatie toy snap did.

Amanda may not always explicitly promote or tag it, but she did recently start promoting a new company called SIX26. The wine club launch has the social internet starlet partnering with popular content creator King Bach and teases like this latest post likely generate a fair amount of buzz for the upcoming launch.

This comedic, sexy vibe obviously works well for Amanda in engaging her followers and the alligator toy appearance clearly caused quite a stir.