Joe Giudice Shares His Thoughts On Daughter Gia’s Plastic Surgery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe Giudice, spoke out about his daughter, Gia Giudice’s decision to get plastic surgery. The father of four shared that although he was hesitant about the procedure at first, he is now “supportive” of the 19-year-old’s decision through comments to Celeb Magazine on Sunday.

Gia announced that she had a nose job via an Instagram post on Saturday. The college student declared that she was happy with her decision and that her nose had long been an “insecurity” of hers. Gia stated that she’s “never been happier.” Thousands of her followers liked and commented on the post, including her parents. Her mother, Teresa Giudice, responded that she was “proud” of her daughter.

Joe replied to the post that his daughter looked “beautiful.” However, Gia’s dad admitted that it took him some time to warm up to the idea of cosmetic surgery.

“At first I was not ok because I was scared.”

The businessman insisted that he was worried about the risks of surgery, especially when it came to his family.

“I don’t want anything happening to my children.”

Joe also elaborated that his fears and concerns were elevated due to the current global pandemic.

“So many things come to mind- my baby has to go under anesthesia, corona[virus] in [the] hospital, is she going to be ok?”

The future Celebrity Boxing contestant insisted that his relationship with his daughters has grown since he was incarcerated. Joe is currently living in Italy after being deported last October. The former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent 41 months in prison and then another seven months in ICE custody before his deportation. Joe insisted that the foundation of his relationship with daughters, Gia, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice was different now.

“In the past five years, I have gained better relationships with my kids through respect and trust rather than [them] fearing me.”

Overall, the businessman backed Gia’s decision; however, he maintained that it was not necessary.

“I am supportive of this decision, but my babies are beautiful and smart with no surgery.”

Joe is currently in Italy preparing for his upcoming Celebrity Boxing match. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the New Jersey native has been in full training mode for his fight with Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Ojani Noa. Joe has also reportedly cut down on his alcohol intake and changed his life as he prepares for his match. The two are set to spar in the Bahamas on October 24.