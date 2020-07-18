Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Gingham-Print Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling triple update in which she looked country chic in a gingham-printed dress. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Dolls Kill, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer who is responsible for the vast majority of Katelyn’s photos. She appeared to be standing in a kitchen with a country vibe. Floral curtains covered up the lower portion of the kitchen cabinets, and there were wood accents throughout, from the windowsill to rustic floating shelves. A large window filled the space with natural light, and illuminated Katelyn from behind.

The gingham look she wore featured a scooped neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had a tie at the chest that drew even more attention to her ample assets. Short sleeves crafted from a semi-sheer fabric had some added volume and ruffled details for a feminine look.

The dress had a figure-hugging fit, with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The entire garment was crafted from a pale blue and white gingham fabric, and the look had two long vertical lines down the front that ended in ties at the hem. The vertical seams added some ruching to the dress, and accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection.

The photo was cropped just below her knees, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but plenty of her toned thighs were on display. Katelyn’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in soft curls.

In the second snap, she posed next to a wall painted blue with an oval-shaped mirror hung on it. The mirror had an ornate frame, and Katelyn’s stunning face was reflected in the surface as she gazed off into the distance.

She finished off the post, as she frequently does, with a short video clip that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what went into the photoshoot. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 14,400 likes and 710 comments within just two hours.

“Always so gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“You are a goddess,” another added, followed by two flame emoji.

“I keep looking for flaws in your pictures, haven’t seen any yet,” one fan remarked.

“Just imagine waking up to that smile, wow,” a fourth fan wrote.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn stunned her followers with another sizzling triple update. She rocked a bold mesh swimsuit with a zipper detail on the front that was completely unzipped, exposing a serious amount of cleavage.