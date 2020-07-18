‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Suffers Third-Degree Burns From A Disastrous Churro-Making Incident

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is taking a break from cooking churros after a disastrous incident led to her suffering from third-degree burns. She told Page Six that her right arm currently looked “like a mummy,” after her hospital stay.

According to the outlet, Smith was hospitalized for almost an entire two weeks.

She and her daughter Noah were making the sweet treats when hot grease “just exploded out of the pan.” The resulting burst caused a significant amount of oil to soaked everything from her hand to her upper arm. Luckily, it does not seem like her daughter was hit in the crossfire.

“It was crazy. It looked like something out of an alien movie. So I went to the burn unit at USC and they did a crazy, painful procedure and I was in bed for like a week.”

Smith has two children but said the burns were by far more painful than childbirth. Based on what she told Page Six, it seemed the actual treatment may have hurt more than the actual injury.

According to the Burn Center at UW Health, third-degree burns as those that penetrate both the outer and inner layers of skin, which means they can potentially affect the muscles and bone beneath.

Treatment typically involves skin grafting. Small injuries can potentially heal on their own, but if they are larger than a “fifty-cent piece” it “must be grafted or it will not heal.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“What they have to do to treat it, it’s the most painful thing I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” she said.

Thankfully, Smith is finally beginning to feel normal against after her stay at the hospital. However, she added that she has zero plans to make more churros in the future. Nurses attempted to distract her from the pain during treatment and tries to make conversation by asking about the sweet treat.

They wondered if, after all the drama, the Mexican dessert had at least tasted good and whether she would make more when she was released.

“I was like, ‘OK, can somebody please stop saying the word churros?’ I never want to see another churro again,” she told the outlet.

In other Selling Sunset news, star Jason Oppenheimer is reportedly overwhelmed by resumes from other real estate agents desperate to work for his firm. Four days ago, The Inquisitr reported that although he was not currently hiring, he had plenty of options to choose from should that change in the future.