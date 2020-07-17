Charly Jordan Dances To Her New Song While Clad In A Tiny Red & White Bikini

Charly Jordan showed off her famous figure on Instagram in a short clip that captured her in a skimpy bikini. The seconds-long video was added to her feed on July 17, and it’s attracted a ton of buzz from fans.

The clip started with the model twirling in front of the camera before she did a few hair flips in slow motion. Charly had a big smile on her face as she danced to her new song, “Wanna Go,” which was a collab with Riot Ten. The video took place on a small patch of grass with a wall of bushes at the model’s back. It looked like a picture-perfect day, and the sunshine was abundant. Toward the end of the clip, Charly had her adorable pooch, Daisey, in tow.

Charly showed off her incredible figure in a tiny red-and-white bikini that did nothing but favors for her trim figure. A tag in the post credited online retailer Revolve for the sizzling swimwear. The top of the swimsuit had an underwire style with a scooping neckline that showed off a glimmer of cleavage when Charly jumped in front of the camera. It had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and were stitched to the back of the suit. Each of the straps had a small plastic clasp to adjust the size. The singer’s taut tummy and tiny midsection were also displayed.

The lower portion of Charly’s swimsuit was just as revealing, and the piece boasted the same pattern as her top. It featured thick straps that were worn low on her hips, which allowed her to show off her slender legs. Meanwhile, the back of the suit had a cheeky cut that showcased her pert derriere.

The social media star wore a set of layered necklaces on her bronze collar, including one choker and another that nearly fell to her cleavage. In the caption, the model-turned-singer plugged the new song that she said had her feeling major “summer vibes.” Charly told her followers that she loved working on the project and directed them to the link in her bio to listen to the track.

The post has already earned over 30,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most Instagrammers raved over her figure while countless others left feedback on the new song.

“Like your [sic] literally perfect,” one follower chimed in with a few heart emoji.

“Wowww charlyy youuu aree amazing,” a second fan complimented on the short clip.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” one more wrote with a few peach emoji attached to the end of his words.

“You look wonderful,” a fourth wrote.