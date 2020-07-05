Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Yellow Bikini Under A Rainbow

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she rocked a vibrant yellow bikini. The pictures were taking in a breathtaking natural spot, although Sara didn’t include a geotag that specified exactly where. In the first shot, she stood atop a rock surrounded by plants. A waterfall was visible in the distance, and though the sky was a shade of gray, a rainbow stretched across the sky above her.

The bikini Sara wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently rocks on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and even gave her followers the exact name of the bikini, in case they wanted to pick one up for themselves.

The yellow bikini top had triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. A tie detail between her breasts drew even more attention to her ample assets, and plenty of her flat stomach was on display in the look.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same sunshine yellow hue. The waistband of the bottoms came to just below her belly button, and thick straps stretched over her hips. Her curvaceous legs were on full display in the look, and she accessorized with a straw hat. In the first picture, Sara stretched her arms out to the sky and stuck her tongue out as she enjoyed the rain.

For the second shot, Sara glanced down at the ground nearby as she continued to show off her enviable physique. She had the straw hat atop her head, and her blond locks were styled in braids.

The third and final snap in the series showed her followers the gorgeous scenery around her. Sara was a small figure in the shot, and behind her a massive waterfall cascaded down the rocks, creating an ethereal spray.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it racked up over 18,100 likes within one hour. It also received 176 comments from Sara’s eager fans.

“Great photos! You look absolutely fabulous!!” one follower commented.

“Bloody incredible pics! Especially that last one, it’s super beautiful!” another fan wrote.

“You look amazing,” a third fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You look beautiful in that bikini,” another remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a snap captured in front of one of her cabins in the woods. She rocked a blue mini dress with a pair of white chunky-heeled boots, and flaunted her flawless features with bold red lipstick.